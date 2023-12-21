Sign up to never miss a drop
Levi’s & BEAMS Got That Denim Drip

Words By Donovan Barnett

Levi's and BEAMS are back at it again with a limited edition collection that will have many of us selvedge denim nerds frantically rewriting our Christmas list this year.

For those new to the scene, the Levi's and BEAMS collaboration has a rich five-year history, each collection celebrating a unique aspect of the shared denim heritage that shapes our daily fashion choices. The "Inside Out Collection" notably turned the iconic Levi's red selvage inside-out, featuring it prominently on the exteriors of the collection's pieces.

The "Half and Half Collection" saw a fusion of iconic designs, with a jacket combining elements from the 'first' and 'third' legendary denim jackets, and jeans that merged 1937 and 1993 versions of the 501® model. This asymmetrical homage to Levi's legacy won hearts worldwide.

The crowd-favorite "Super Wide Collection" reimagined original models, as its name implies, with expertly crafted silhouettes that nod to BEAMS's coveted Japanese designs.

This season introduces the Levi's x BEAMS Super Wide V2. Drawing inspiration from 1944, the pair have expanded on the beloved SUPER WIDE, enhancing its charm even further.

The collections showcase the signature blend of Levi's and BEAMS – subtle yet bold pieces that draw from workwear's influence on streetwear and fashion at large. Expect to find your new go-to jacket and versatile, year-round denim.

A standout in the collection is the Levi's® x BEAMS Super Wide V2 Type I Trucker denim jacket. Crafted from robust 16 oz. custom Orange Tick selvage denim, it features a striking super wide leather back patch.

For those of you who have "new denim" on your New Year's resolution, the capsule includes the much-loved 501s, reinterpreted as the Levi's® x BEAMS Super Wide V2 Jean. These 1944-inspired jeans are also crafted from Orange Tick selvage denim and boast a broad dual-branded leather patch.

Both the trucker jacket and jeans are available in a vintage wash and a darker rinse wash.

Launching on January 9, 2024, the limited-edition Levi's® x BEAMS Super Wide V2 collection will be available on Levi.com, beams.co.jp, the Levi's® App, select Levi's® Stores, and in select BEAMS stores.

