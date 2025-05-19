Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
The Champion of All Basic Champion Tees

Written by Maximilian Migowski in Style
BEAMS
BEAMS is giving Champion’s most versatile T-shirts a subtle but significant upgrade. 

Using oversized, classic Champion tees as its canvas, the Japanese brand equips them with practical drawcords on both sides of the hem to allow for an adjustable, newly versatile silhouette. They let you cinch the waist, giving the illusion of a perfectly tucked-in T-shirt without the struggle of any actual tucking.

For further distinction from just any other Champion top, there's also a small C embroidered on the boxy "Fake-In” shirts’ left chest section. As is tradition, however, Champion's full-size logo patch still sits on the left sleeve. 

Not to complain, but there'd have been an opportunity for a fun game of reverse with the latter logo, à la BEAMS’ mirrored Ralph Lauren tees. Alas!

The fifth collaboration between BEAMS and American active wear makers Champion, this drop is available in black, white, navy and a heathered gray. The BEAMS x Champion pieces will retail at ¥8,250, so just below $60, and can be purchased at select BEAMS stores and online. 

When taking to something as simplistic and straightforward — and basically perfect — as the Champion T-shirt, it ain't easy to come up with a genuinely interesting, much less a necessary innovation. But BEAMS’ intervention, shall I call it, is indeed pretty victorious. 

Maximilian Migowski
Shopping EditorMax reports on industry trends for Highsnobiety's readers. An aficionado of all things music, fashion, and (pop) culture!
