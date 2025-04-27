Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
The Ralph Lauren Tee, Done the “Right” Way (Again)

Written by Morgan Smith in Style

BEAMS is back doing Polo Ralph Lauren tees the "right" way.

For the pair's latest release, also their 14th season together, BEAMS and Polo Ralph Lauren have cooked up a fresh batch of Polo t-shirts stamped with the unmistakable pony logo on the right side of the chest.

OG Polo fans may be scratching their heads right about now since the regular in-line tees flaunt the famed logo on the left. However, this "right" tee exists in the BEAMS' universe, where clothes and collabs aren't always normal (leather jackets for the feet, anyone?)

This isn't the first time BEAMS hit reverse on the timeless Polo tee, either. The pairing's Spring/Summer 2023 drop was the same deal with crisp shirts that looked wrong but felt right. Literally.

Like the SS23 drop, the current batch of Polo tops are designed with heavier cotton and an overall roomier fit, a look more genuine to those old-school Ralph Lauren tees (nostalgia is often on the menu for their collabs).

The rest of the collaborative collection includes socks with double pony action, co-branded baseball caps, and embroidered board shorts that are now longer and made of more planet-friendly nylon.

Furthering its already classic energy, the BEAMS x Polo Ralph Lauren arrives in timeless neutral colorways, like black, white, navy blue, and khaki.

Need I say more besides the when and where to cop? Well, the newest BEAMS x Polo Ralph Lauren collab collection drops on May 2 at BEAMS and BEAMS BOY.

Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
