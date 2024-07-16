adidas' Retro Running Shoes Rule the Summer (Bella Hadid, Too)

After casually anointing the "it" sneaker of the summer, Bella Hadid covers adidas' latest campaign in the same sneakers, the adidas SL 72.

Is it a coincidence that Hadid wore the low-level retro shoes just days before her star adidas moment, which is now everywhere on social media? Probably not. But who cares? If Hadid says it's an SL summer, then it's an SL summer. I don't make the rules here.

With folk obsessing over flat-soled, retro runners and amping up hunts for Samba replacements, the adidas SL 72 checks just about every trendy box. As a result, it's a pretty hot cop these days (even for Hadid).

Hadid even quietly flexed a pair while out and about during NYFW (no, she sadly did not grace the runway with her presence).

Again, the "super low" adidas sneakers snuck back into the scene months ago. But the latest campaign is the official "welcome back" for the adidas sneakers — both the OG and RS versions — revealed in five new vibrant colorways now available to purchase at adidas.

Getty Images / Gotham / Contributor 1 / 2

Other notable stars like Jules Koundé, A$AP Nast, Melissa Bon, and Sabrina Lan join Hadid in the adidas SL 72 campaign, looking effortlessly cool — their usual M.O. — in the brand's old-school running shoes and clothes.

Indeed, adidas debuted some new wears in the same breath, including Hadid's fuzzy hot pants set, another underwear-style look to add to the Hadid vault of 'fits.

If you're wondering why everyone has flowers, it's an extension of adidas' "We Gave the World an Original, You Gave Us a Thousand Back" platform, created in 2023.

adidas explains in a press statement, "This summer, the Trefoil returns to give the many thousands of Originals their flowers."

"With a bouquet bestowed upon each Original, a summer of sport is set to be transformed into the summer of SL 72."