Bella Hadid Is Out During Fashion Week (Not a Drill)

This isn't a drill: Bella Hadid is out and about in New York City during New York Fashion Week. Could she make a runway comeback during the city's fashion shows? Fans are praying for it. Regardless, we got a Bella Hadid sighting plus a Bella Hadid 'fit. How's that for a twofer?

Bella Hadid actually wasn't in the thick of the stylish crowds flocking to the N.Y.C. streets on day one of NYFW. Instead, the supermodel visited the Lower East Side Girls Club, a center that provides free programs for girls and gender-diverse youth in N.Y.C.

Previously, we saw Hadid skip couture week to go horseback riding, per the photos on her Instagram account. Who am I to knock the supermodel for choosing things like horseback riding and volunteering over fashion week? Great for her. I love that for her.

Of course, Hadid was calmly fitted for her visit to the L.E.S. Girls Club. Heading to the space, the model was all smiles in a distressed brown leather jacket, white ribbed tank top, and blue boot-cut jeans.

Concluding her casual look, Hadid wore brown shades, a belt that matched her jacket, and a nice burgundy and brown pair of adidas' new trendy sneaker, the SL '72.

We were spoiled with Hadid content in 2022, from that Coperni spray-on dress moment to the model putting platform UGGs on the map through undies-first outfits.

Getty Images / Gotham/GC Images

When 2023 rolled around, she wasn't on the runways or at the Met and Cannes. She had a magazine spread and a few campaigns, including a cool Heaven by Marc Jacobs moment. Hadid instead spent time with her family and participated in her favorite activities like riding horses, a pastime she previously put on hold due to her battle with Lyme disease.

Her famous street style finally returned to us in December 2023, coming as back-to-back ensembles following a similar vibe to her latest (simple and chic). The outfits also felt like a pretty solid indicator that Hadid would be so back in 2024.

And here we are. New year, new Bella 'fit. It's still unknown if the supermodel will hit the runways during New York Fashion Week. Or if she wants to keep brushing up on her equestrian skills, that's cool too. Keep enjoying that Bella time, Miss Hadid.