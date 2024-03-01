Sign up to never miss a drop
Highsnobiety

Face Value: The 5 Best Beauty Drops of February

BeautyWords By Alexandra Pauly

Welcome to Face Value, Highsnobiety’s monthly guide to the best new beauty products and the brands behind them.

And just like that, February has come and gone. It was a short month, but there was no shortage of new beauty products — fragrance, skincare, and hair care included — to try out.

From Beyoncé's curl-friendly conditioner to Hermès' horse-inspired perfume, these are the February beauty drops worth adding to cart.

Cécred - Moisturizing Deep Conditioner

ICYMI: Beyoncé has her own hair care line now. Cécred is suitable for all hair types, but the range's moisturizing formulas are particularly good for curls, which are more prone to dryness and breakage than straight locks. Cécred's Moisturizing Deep Conditioner is an ultra-rich pick-me-up for parched curls and coils.

Hermès - Oud Alezan

Oud Alezan, the latest addition to Hermès' “Hermessence” fragrance collection, is inspired by perfumer Christine Nagel's experience overcoming her fear of horses. The scent isn't a literal interpretation of the species (no hay or leather notes here), but it does capture their majestic beauty.

Oud Alezan is a fresh, bright rose augmented with a hint of oud — not the funky, smoky oud that you might be familiar with, but something softer. It may not be the most experimental fragrance, but it's undeniably gorgeous. Its sillage and longevity are pretty impressive, too.

The Ordinary - Hyaluronic Acid 2% + B5

The Ordinary has given its most iconic serum a makeover. Hyaluronic Acid 2% + B5, one of the brand's best-selling products, is now reformulated with a lighter form of hyaluronic acid — the previous form had a higher molecular weight, giving the serum a tacky finish that some customers complained about — plus ceramides for extra moisture.

Danessa Myricks - Moisture Repair Balm Serum

Danessa Myricks' latest offering is for dry-skinned folks who want a heavy-duty moisturizer that wears well (read: non-greasy) under makeup. Moisture Repair Balm Serum looks like Aquaphor, but feels much, much lighter — it dries down to a demi-matte finish that plays nicely with foundation, concealer, and powder.

Parfums de Marly - Perseus

In fragrance, citrus notes tend to evaporate quickly (they're more volatile than, say, amber and vanilla notes). But Parfums de Marly's Perseus is a grapefruit and mandarin bomb that sticks around all day. It's juicy yet dry, its fruiter facets backed by wood and vetiver.

Alexandra Pauly
Beauty EditorAlexandra reports on beauty and its intersection with culture, identity, and politics, challenging readers to think critically about the industry and their...
