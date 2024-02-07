Beyoncé Hard Launches Hair Care Line

Introducing the celebrity beauty brand to end all celebrity beauty brands: Beyoncé's newly hair care line, Cécred.

Bey first announced she would enter the beauty space last March, taking to Instagram with a photo of what appeared to be lab samples of hair creams and serums, along with a childhood shot of herself in a salon chair.

She also included a handwritten statement explaining the un-captioned post. "How many of ya'll knew my first job was sweeping hair in mama's salon? Destiny's Child got our start by performing for clients while they were getting their hair done," the note begins.

"I saw firsthand how the ways we nurture and celebrate hair can directly impact our souls... Having learned so much on my hair journey, I've always dreamed of carrying on her legacy. I can't wait for you to experience what I've been creating."

Nine months later, Beyoncé has hard-launched the endeavor. "Hair is sacred. The journey begins Feb 20. Visit CECRED.COM," the star captioned a campaign video teasing the products.

With the imminent launch, the Renaissance queen joins the vast group of celebrities who boast their own beauty brands (Rihanna, Lady Gaga, Selena Gomez, Brad Pitt, and Tracee Ellis Ross are just a sampling of the figures who have gotten in on makeup, skincare, and hair).

Celebrity beauty burnout is real, but when Beyoncé launches anything, you stop, look, and listen. Mark your calendars for February 20: Cécred is coming!