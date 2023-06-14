The Renaissance Tour Is Beyoncé's Fashion Week

Let's face it: the Renaissance tour is the real fashion month here.

Since the tour's kickoff, Beyoncé's Renaissance 'fits have been the topic of discussion. Now, there's no denying people have flooded out arenas to see Bey perform the bops from her critically-acclaimed Renaissance album.

At the same time, Beyoncé has blessed us with plenty of noteworthy designer looks so far (she hasn't even hit the states yet!), special thanks to her fashion A-team including stylists Karen Langely, Shiona Turini, KJ Moody, and Julia Sarr-Jamois.

Indeed, it has even her most non-fashion-conscious fans taking notice when a new Renaissance 'fit drops and scouring the 'net for the designer.

Let's be clear: Beyoncé has always taken her tour fashion seriously, boasting bespoke pieces by established luxury names and emerging labels during past shows. For instance, On the Run Tour II saw custom 'fits by Tom Ford, Gucci, and LaQuan Smith, and plenty of Balmain comprise the wardrobe.

In short, incredibly stylish displays come with the Beyoncé concert package. But these Renaissance outfits? There's something special about them, hitting harder with fans including us.

So, what is it that makes sets the Renaissance 'fits apart? Part of what makes Bey's Renaissance looks special are the labels sharing the stage with her. Let's walk through a few: Jonathan Anderson's Loewe, Ib Kamara's Off-White, Courreges, Jacquemus, Brandon Blackwood (!!!) alongside her faves like Mugler and Balmain. Oh, and silver accessories are courtesy of her Tiffany family, of course.

These are the names at the tip of the industry and Gen Z's tongues right now — those leading the modern fashion renaissance, if you will. See what I did there?

These labels and designers are behind the shows, keeping the fashion crowd on their toes and coming back for more each season. Now, Beyoncé has brought them all under one roof (the Renaissance tour) to create her own fashion week that's not to be missed.

Who Bey wears matters — but it's bigger than just her wearing a name brand. For starters, they undoubtedly align with the vibes of the album. Come on. The Courreges moment screams "Alien Superstar."

More importantly, these Renaissance looks feel more personal. Though one of the most recognizable global superstars, Beyoncé maintains a mysterious aura. She's a post-and-go queen, known to drop albums, tour, and then go MIA. Months will follow before a new Instagram post hits our feeds, bestowing us with a new outfit.

I see the Renaissance tour as Bey bringing us into her world more, offering us a glimpse of what she's into, fashionably speaking. Though, she didn't hesitate to let us know it's Telfars over Birkins on the actual album.

With the Renaissance tour, we see her longtime faves like Mugler – she even became a Mugler queen bee — join her on stage alongside pieces from bubbling names like Jonathan Anderson and Ib Kamara.

All in all, Beyoncé is putting on quite the fashion show — one filled with an unbeatable soundtrack, might I add. Fashion week could never.