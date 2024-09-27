And the Award For Freakiest Fashion Week 'Fit Goes To: Daniel Craig
Some say Daniel Craig is having a midlife crisis. I say he's rediscovering how fun fashion can be.
Think of Craig's style, and all manner of sleek, suave suits likely comes to mind. But on Friday, the actor — who has become synonymous with the classically tailored wardrobe of his best-known role, James Bond — shook things up while attending LOEWE's Spring/Summer 2025 runway show.
Hand-in-hand with his wife, Rachel Weisz, Craig went all-out to take in the latest from LOEWE's wunderkind creative director, Jonathan Anderson. Clearly dressed in Anderson's work, the No Time To Die star donned a chunky, technicolor knit sweater, worn under a perfectly worn-in leather bomber jacket — collar popped, of course.
On bottom, he opted for a pair of ridiculously oversized cargo pants, a silhouette Anderson introduced as part of his Fall/Winter 2024 menswear collection. Craig tucked the baggy bottoms into a pair of Timberland-esque work boots, laces left untied.
The outfit was nutty (at least compared to Craig's usual suit-and-tie uniform), but it worked. Craig's slicked-back hair, aviator shades, and perpetually poised persona kept the rather busy ensemble looking stately and sophisticated.
A few years ago, Daniel Craig and LOEWE would've seemed like an odd pair. But the Brit has become something of a poster child form the brand as of late, starring (and looking similarly kooky) in LOEWE's FW24 campaign.
We're guessing that the recent LOEWE-Craig connection has something to do with Craig's role in Queer, the latest project from director and frequent LOEWE collaborator Luca Guadagnino.