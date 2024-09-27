And the Award For Freakiest Fashion Week 'Fit Goes To: Daniel Craig

Some say Daniel Craig is having a midlife crisis. I say he's rediscovering how fun fashion can be.

Think of Craig's style, and all manner of sleek, suave suits likely comes to mind. But on Friday, the actor — who has become synonymous with the classically tailored wardrobe of his best-known role, James Bond — shook things up while attending LOEWE's Spring/Summer 2025 runway show.

Hand-in-hand with his wife, Rachel Weisz, Craig went all-out to take in the latest from LOEWE's wunderkind creative director, Jonathan Anderson. Clearly dressed in Anderson's work, the No Time To Die star donned a chunky, technicolor knit sweater, worn under a perfectly worn-in leather bomber jacket — collar popped, of course.

On bottom, he opted for a pair of ridiculously oversized cargo pants, a silhouette Anderson introduced as part of his Fall/Winter 2024 menswear collection. Craig tucked the baggy bottoms into a pair of Timberland-esque work boots, laces left untied.

The outfit was nutty (at least compared to Craig's usual suit-and-tie uniform), but it worked. Craig's slicked-back hair, aviator shades, and perpetually poised persona kept the rather busy ensemble looking stately and sophisticated.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

A few years ago, Daniel Craig and LOEWE would've seemed like an odd pair. But the Brit has become something of a poster child form the brand as of late, starring (and looking similarly kooky) in LOEWE's FW24 campaign.

We're guessing that the recent LOEWE-Craig connection has something to do with Craig's role in Queer, the latest project from director and frequent LOEWE collaborator Luca Guadagnino.