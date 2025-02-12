The OG Birkenstock Sandal Is Now a Puffer (for Your Feet) (EXCLUSIVE)

The Birkenstock Arizona sandal has been through a lot of permutations, from collaborative colorways to designer remakes and everything in between. But the Birkenstock Arizona's latest form isn't a collab.

In fact, the new Arizona CosNy is not quite like any Birkenstock slide we've seen before.

As its name suggests, Birkenstock's Arizona CosNy is a cozy take on the classic two-strap sandal, elevated with a key design difference.

Instead of traditional buckle straps, the CosNy has puffer-like nylon straps "wadded and lined with microfiber" with hook-and-loop closures that can be adjusted for a custom fit.

Unlike a puffer jacket, though, the Arizona CosNy can be worn in the summer.

Available April 17, the cozy slide comes in several springtime blues and oranges though, for those partial to a more muted palette, the silhouette also comes in black and nude.

Birkenstock's Arizona sandal has lived many lives, transitioning from a humble slide to a full-on style hero at the center of collaborations with luxury labels like Manolo Blahnik and Jil Sander.

This isn't the first time Birkenstock has upped the cozy factor of one of its classic sandals — just take a look at Dior's lambskin Birkenstock Milano or the luxe shearling Boston clog, two winterized iterations of the house’s made-for-summer slip-ons. But to be clear, it's always Birkenstock season.

What’s nice about the CosNy is its versatility. Light on its feet but true to the Birkenstock design code, the CosNy can easily widen, loosen, and transition from winter to summer and back again — just add socks.