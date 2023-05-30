Sign up to never miss a drop
Only True Birkenstock Devotees Will Notice This Sandal's Secret

in SneakersWords By Jake Silbert
Birkenstock Arizonas is somehow simultaneously the world's coolest and most ubiquitous sandal. There's not effort to the Arizona, it simply is and that's what makes it work. If it was anything more complicated than a couple straps and that cork footbed, well, it'd be too complicated.

So, any subtle change to the Arizona is immediately apparent. At least, any subtle change is apparent to someone as Birkenstock-obsessed as I.

Here's a fun game: can you see figure out what's so interesting about this pair of otherwise ordinary pair of white Birkenstock Arizona sandals, exclusive to Ron Herman Japan? Take a second and think. Really check 'em out.

It's not terribly exciting to the layman, honestly, but this is the sort of thing that real Birkenstock nuts get all kinds of jazzed about.

See that blue stripe above the Birkenstock's white outsole? It signifies Birkenstock's Professional line, a series of sandals launched in 1980 that was designed for people who're otherwise on their feet all day, like nurses and chefs.

You really only see the same few models used for Birkenstock Professional sandals, like the Boston, Tokio Super Grip, and plastic Super Birki clog. These close-toed shoes are meant for people who need foot protection but also comfort, with the added benefit of the Professional line's extra-cushioned EVA midsole and grippy outsole.

Notice that I said closed-toe. Arizonas? Famously breathable.

That's what makes these Birkenstocks, available on Ron Herman Japan's site and stores from May 27 for just over $100, so special.

Never before or after will the Arizona be given the Professional treatment, I presume, which makes for a true collector's sandal and fun oddity.

I predict a good year for especially odd Birkenstocks, what with the latest round of Dior's Birkenstock collab and KITH's woven London.

That being said, this is also a good time to get into the more normal styles.

Birkenstock's signature shoes are hitting major milestones and I have a feeling that we'll also be seeing a boom time for the single-strapped Madrid.

This Arizona lives in a nice middle ground, both strange and familiar. As a Birkenstock obsessive, I must say, I'm impressed.

