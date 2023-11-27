Sign up to never miss a drop
KITH & Birkenstock Are Deliciously Entwined

in SneakersWords By Morgan Smith

When it comes to collaborations, KITH stays busy. With more New Balances and ASICS sneakers in the tank, the Queens brand is keeping busy in the interim with yet another Birkenstock team up.

KITH founder Ronnie Fieg first took to Instagram to tease the collaboration in April, offering an early look at what appeared to be a spin on Birkenstock's London shoe. We've seen KITH issue cozy Arizonas and colorblocked Kyoto sandals in the past.

In Fieg's video, the collaborative London wore a black suede upper joined by Birkenstock's traditional metal buckles, made extra interesting by woven detailing that connected the upper to the sole

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

That detail, by far the most eye-catching element, wraps the entire upper, prompting fans to call the unreleased shoes the "Footscape Birkenstocks" (inspired by the Nike shoes known for its distinctive weaving design, y'know).

On the other hand, others brought up Sebago — the Maine footwear stalwart praised for its sometimes-woven boat shoes — as a precursor to KITH's reveal.

KITH joins labels like Union LA, children of the discordance, Supreme, and sacai in hopping on the woven footwear wave that continues picking up speed by the day. Do I detect a new footwear trend on the horizon? Well, maybe not so new, but definitely tangible.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Nonetheless, Fieg's understated but unique take on the Birks already has won over KITH fans, with many prepping their pockets for the release.

Speaking of release details, Fieg initially stated that the Birkenstock collaboration is "coming" before properly revealing them late in November 2023. Expect the drop to go down around the debut of KITH's Winter 2023 collection in early December.

