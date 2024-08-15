Birkenstock’s Flow Clog Is a Stylishly Slick Post-Game Gem

The Birki Flow is an archival revival. But that's not the only reason it may look familiar.

Birkenstock's Birki Flow is a ventilated clog with a thick heel strap, offering the ultimate in what Crocs enjoyers call "sport mode" styling. It's also both a remastered classic and slight spinoff.

The Birki Air, a vented clog originally released in 1995, is the main inspiration for the Birki Flow, but this is not the first time the workwear classic got a modern retool.

Just recently, Birkenstock released the Birki Air 2.0, a wear-resistant work shoe with a 1:1 fly-to-function ratio.

So yes there is a bit of déjà vu going on here as the Birki Flow and the Birki Air 2.0 look almost identical.

The Birki Flow has similar air vents near the toes for enhanced air circulation, comparative both in build and timeless allure to the Birki Air, both clogs embodying classically cool silhouettes that have kept Birkenstock ahead of the shoe trend cycle all of these years.

Where things start to differ, though, is in the composition, where the difference in design intention really starts to show.

The Birki Flow blends the ergonomic goodness of the Birki Air 2.0 with the ease of a lightweight, slip-(or strap, depending how you get down)on.

The Birki Flow is a post-action shoe primed to make recovery days and post-activity moments a little bit comfier, making a lighter product profile particularly advantageous.

So where the Birki Air 2.0 clog, designed for long work hours, is made out of durable polyurethane and has key features like grease-resistant soles, the Birki Flow has an EVA upper and footbed, making it considerably lighter than its hardwearing big sister.

Despite its differences, though, there is one thing Birkenstock fans can expect from the Birki Flow: An almost perfect transition from from recovery footwear to fashion standout, as Birkenstock has inadvertently become so famous for in recent years.

Available in five neutral tones and retailing for $59.95, the Birki Air has a pretty decent chance to be the next member of the Birkenstock family to evolve into an unlikely style hero.