Birkenstock’s Latest Sandal Is Giving Bottega

No summer is complete without a pair of Birkenstocks, or any season, for that matter. In London, I've already spotted several pairs – both with and without socks – on the gloomy streets.

Ahead of summer, Birkenstock is debuting its classic Arizona sandal with a handful of new colorways and materials, including brown leather as well as a beige canvas, adding to its ever-growing lineup of great shoes.

Additionally, the label is also welcoming a new silhouette – one that takes some inspiration from Bottega Veneta.

It goes without saying that Bottega has become synonymous with the padded sandal. There was also the padded cassette, and padded heels, which have been released in plenty of colorways over the past few months. Now, Birkenstock has debuted its own take on the style, which definitely comes with a more affordable price tag.

The padded slides come in a handful of colors, ranging from deep burgundy, to a cream, and an olive hue. The upper is crafted from quilted leather, and sits atop Birkenstock's signature cork sole, making them stylish and comfortable. What more could you ask for?

Dubbed "Sylt," the silhouette is about to become a best-seller this summer. The Sylt, as well as the Arizona, will be available at select Birkenstock retailers as well as online within the next few weeks.

If you're still looking for a luxury option, don't miss the Dior Birkenstock collaboration that debuted last month – they'll be hitting shelves this fall.