Bode's Retro Nike Football Shoes Are Just as Good the Second Time Around

Eyes up, Bode hive. The brand has more Nike Astrograbbers coming your way.

On February 7, Emily Adams Bode Aujla showed Bode Rec's Spring 2025 collection in New Orleans, also the host city of the biggest sports event of the year, the 2025 Super Bowl.

As football fans and players alike descended upon Louisiana for the buzzy face-off between the Chiefs and Eagles, Bode helped start the eventful weekend on a stylish note. In addition to new vintage-flavored sportswear, Bode SS25 debuted an all-new Nike Astro grabber — worn by a pro football player, nonetheless!

Specifically, Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase hit the runway in a bright green Bode x Nike Astrograbber sneaker. The Nikes featured a black Swoosh on the side and the familiar Bode tag on the tongue, all topped with buttery leather from the looks of it.

A second meshy black colorway also made the Bode catwalk. It seems the latest will feature the same textural constructions as last year's drop.

In 2024, Bode and Nike finally launched their highly anticipated collab, including two premium, pre-loved-style takes on Nike's '70s football shoe. Of course, the offering was topped off with a super retro sportswear capsule.

Nearly a year later, Bode and Nike confirm that there are more Astrograbbers where that came from.

It's unknown when the newest Bode x Nike Astrograbbers will drop. Some whispers say we'll catch them during the spring.

But with the season fast approaching, I suspect Bode and Nike will soon reveal all answers. Right now, they're in Super Bowl mode.