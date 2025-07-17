Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
They Said, “Travel Light.” Bottega Said, “In Woven Leather”

Written by Donovan Barnett in Style

A leather-woven suitcase from Bottega Veneta felt inevitable. 

The brand already wove its signature 3D Intreccio pattern around a hard-shell suitcase that looked good, and felt meta, almost as if it was some other brand trying to recreate the Bottega signature.

Now the motif is back, this time in leather and at four times the price of its hard-shell little bro. This is a travel accessory where the vacation journey is the destination.

The Bottega Veneta leather suitcase is exactly what you'd expect from a brand that’s mastered the art of turning essentials into leathery “I’d sell a kidney for this” grails. 

Bottega Veneta
The Odyssey Intrecciato Cabin Suitcase is fully wrapped in handmade Intrecciato leather crafted in Italy, no logos, no compromises. The brand’s signature woven pattern covers a molded ABS shell with calfskin handles, silver hardware, and a zip closure sealed with a TSA-approved lock.

Inside, there are canvas-lined compartments and a modular divider ready to fit whatever you might pack into a $10K carry-on with 38 liters of space.

But when you're flying this high on flight accessory fumes, practicality fades into the background. It’s less crowded airport seat, more Centurion Lounge. 

Travel itself is no longer the sole luxury. Accessories have become just as important, if not more.

Donovan Barnett
Watch Editor & Senior Growth Content Strategist Donovan is an award-winning writer exploring the science, culture & craftsmanship of watchmaking as well as emerging technology and its effect on design & art.
