Trust Brain Dead To Turn a Fishing Trip Into a Psychedelic Trip

Written by Tom Barker in Style

The debut collection from Japanese contemporary outdoorwear label SOUTH2 WEST8 and Los Angeles-based creative collective Brain Dead is a trip. Literally. 

A cross between a human and a lizard, complete with spotted green skin and gills on the side of its face, models the new collaboration in a campaign. And the clothes are almost equally psychedelic.

One sheer shirt from the collection combines various wavy patterns across its body while a camouflage hat is adorned with embroidery depicting a top-hat-wearing frog riding a snail.

It’s the kind of colorful attire you could imagine Hunter S. Thompson wearing on a fishing trip. 

However, it’s not all trippy imagery courtesy of the wild minds at Brain Dead. This is still functional outdoor gear. 

On a fishing vest-cum-backpack in pink camouflage, for instance, the fabric is sourced from leading waxed cotton specialist Halley Stevenson. For all of Brain Dead’s playfulness, SOUTH2 WEST8’s function-oriented side still shines through. 

This debut collaboration is available now from Brain Dead and select retailers. Fresh from once again reviving adidas’ long-forgotten bowling shoes and hijacking the oldest American clothing brand, Brain Dead adds a new name to its long and varied collaborations roster.

