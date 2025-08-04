Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

Why Brain Dead's Founder Loves 'Alien' — the Comics, Not the Movie (EXCLUSIVE)

Written by Aerin Daniel in Style

Kyle Ng, founder of Brain Dead, loves Alien. Not the famous film series, mind you. I mean, sure, he likes that (who doesn't?!) but Ng especially has love for the relatively underappreciated Dark Horse Alien. comic book franchise.

"The Alien comics had a very specific art style that really stuck out to me as a young kid," Ng says. "It added a layer of style and aesthetics that are so unique and different from the movie. The graphic language of this era of comics really inspires me. [Comic artist Sam Kieth's] work for Alien blew my mind."

shop new arrivals
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

As such, Ng sought to create a Brain Dead x Alien capsule that imparted that same sense of awe.

No frills, no fuss, no muss, just a few shirts, hoodie, and hat printed with images from the Alien comics.

brain dead
1 / 2

And not just any comic images: illustrations scanned by Ng himself from his personal Alien comic collection.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

"I flip through my comics all the time for creative inspiration, they are so expressive," he says. "HR Giger is a genius. Period. He innovated our concept of gothic science fiction."

As such, the alien queen that Giger helped design plays a central role in Brain Dead's Aiien collection, sitting pretty (as pretty as she can, at least), atop all of the muted graphic goods. The focus is on the art here, as Ng makes clear.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

“The boldness and ingenuity of the Alien franchise has always challenged the norm — something that deeply aligns with Brain Dead’s creative lens,” added Bobby Kim, VP of Creative Design at Disney Consumer Products.

Brain Dead's Alien capsule will accompany a specialty marathon at Brain Dead Studios, its Los Angeles movie theater. That's only one of the over two-dozen screenings scheduled for the month of August, amidst a handful of other collaborative drops and in-house releases. With such a packed schedule, you might think Ng has a hard time prioritizing his passions. You'd be wrong.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

"Brain Dead is a way for me to explore my passions and interests," Ng explains. "It's very easy to focus on things you love."

SHOP OUR FAVORITE PRODUCTS

Multiple colors
Home StudyoCandelabra Eric
$95.00
Available in:
One size
Casio G-ShockGA-V01-8A
$150.00
Available in:
One size
Highsnobiety x GestaltenThe Incomplete Vol. 2: Highsnobiety Guide to Creative Collaborations
$55.00
Available in:
One size
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase. Want to shop the products our editors actually love? Visit the HS Style Guide for recs on all things fashion, footwear, and beauty.

Aerin Daniel
News ContributorAerin Daniel is one of Highsnobiety's freelance news writers, as capable of tackling fashion & sneaker news as pop culture content.
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • Leveling up the Most Fashionable Alarm Clock
  • Trust Brain Dead To Turn a Fishing Trip Into a Psychedelic Trip
  • The Beauty of Braun Vs. the Dying Art of Hand-Repaired Hi-Fi
  • With adidas, Brain Dead (Again) Made Bowling Shoes Legitimately Stylish
  • A.P.C. & Brain Dead Have Done It All. But a Canadian Tux? (EXCLUSIVE)
What To Read Next
  • Fashion Says Show Feet
  • Treasures From Trash: (Nearly) Circular Furniture
  • The Delectable Leather Rework of a Nike Air Max Icon
  • Why Brain Dead's Founder Loves 'Alien' — the Comics, Not the Movie (EXCLUSIVE)
  • A 20-Year-Old Mythical Jordan 4 Finally Resurfaces
  • Aren't HOKA's Dressy Trail Runners a Little Deranged?
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now