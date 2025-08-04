Why Brain Dead's Founder Loves 'Alien' — the Comics, Not the Movie (EXCLUSIVE)

Kyle Ng, founder of Brain Dead, loves Alien. Not the famous film series, mind you. I mean, sure, he likes that (who doesn't?!) but Ng especially has love for the relatively underappreciated Dark Horse Alien. comic book franchise.

"The Alien comics had a very specific art style that really stuck out to me as a young kid," Ng says. "It added a layer of style and aesthetics that are so unique and different from the movie. The graphic language of this era of comics really inspires me. [Comic artist Sam Kieth's] work for Alien blew my mind."

As such, Ng sought to create a Brain Dead x Alien capsule that imparted that same sense of awe.

No frills, no fuss, no muss, just a few shirts, hoodie, and hat printed with images from the Alien comics.

And not just any comic images: illustrations scanned by Ng himself from his personal Alien comic collection.

"I flip through my comics all the time for creative inspiration, they are so expressive," he says. "HR Giger is a genius. Period. He innovated our concept of gothic science fiction."

As such, the alien queen that Giger helped design plays a central role in Brain Dead's Aiien collection, sitting pretty (as pretty as she can, at least), atop all of the muted graphic goods. The focus is on the art here, as Ng makes clear.

“The boldness and ingenuity of the Alien franchise has always challenged the norm — something that deeply aligns with Brain Dead’s creative lens,” added Bobby Kim, VP of Creative Design at Disney Consumer Products.

Brain Dead's Alien capsule will accompany a specialty marathon at Brain Dead Studios, its Los Angeles movie theater. That's only one of the over two-dozen screenings scheduled for the month of August, amidst a handful of other collaborative drops and in-house releases. With such a packed schedule, you might think Ng has a hard time prioritizing his passions. You'd be wrong.

"Brain Dead is a way for me to explore my passions and interests," Ng explains. "It's very easy to focus on things you love."

