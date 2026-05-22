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Nike’s Leather Paisley Air Max Is Laser-Sharp

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

Nike's next leather Air Max 95 sneaker isn't razor-sharp, it's laser-sharp.

The brand is back with another paisley-patterned Air Max 95 sneaker. However, this one's different from the last colorful effort (no shade, by the way).

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For starters, Nike toned down the palette to classic neutrals like beige, black, and grey. The sportswear brand also laser-etched the bandana prints onto the upper's leather strips, creating a subtle design for the Air Max model.

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Of course, Nike's famous sneaker keeps its Big Bubble soles, which have appeared on nearly all recent releases, from revivals to all-new chocolatey drops.

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The newest Air Max 95, which has been called "Leather Paisley" and "Laser Paisley," is expected to drop on Nike's website sometime this summer.

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It joins a pretty stacked AM95 lineup, which also includes minty-fresh steppers and Tiffany-coded "Scorpion" pairs.

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Morgan Smith

Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety, born in Virginia and currently based out of New York. If it's a cool, new sneaker or super nice clothing item (or collection), Morgan has more than likely written about it. Morgan has worked in the fashion industry since 2018, writing for publications, managing social media, leading her own sneaker-focused platform, and interviewing fashion figures like Joe Freshgoods and Dapper Dan. Morgan's writing spans several topics, including runway show coverage and trend pieces. Sneakers, celebrity style, pop culture moments, and emerging fashion brands remain her faves. When Morgan isn't glued to her laptop, you can catch her binging the latest season of "Love is Blind" or obsessing over the new Rihanna 'fit that just dropped. By the way, Morgan interviewed the bad gal, too.

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