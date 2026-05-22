Nike’s Leather Paisley Air Max Is Laser-Sharp

Nike's next leather Air Max 95 sneaker isn't razor-sharp, it's laser-sharp.

The brand is back with another paisley-patterned Air Max 95 sneaker. However, this one's different from the last colorful effort (no shade, by the way).

For starters, Nike toned down the palette to classic neutrals like beige, black, and grey. The sportswear brand also laser-etched the bandana prints onto the upper's leather strips, creating a subtle design for the Air Max model.

Of course, Nike's famous sneaker keeps its Big Bubble soles, which have appeared on nearly all recent releases, from revivals to all-new chocolatey drops.

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The newest Air Max 95, which has been called "Leather Paisley" and "Laser Paisley," is expected to drop on Nike's website sometime this summer.

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It joins a pretty stacked AM95 lineup, which also includes minty-fresh steppers and Tiffany-coded "Scorpion" pairs.

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