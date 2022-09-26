Burberry's Rescheduled SS23 Show Was a Sombre Affair

It seems fitting that what is expected to be Riccardo Tisci’s final Burberry show was a relatively sombre affair.

Intentional or not, the presentation and mood amongst on-lookers was in-keeping with the ominous orchestral music that echoed around the London location, as Tisci’s tenure looks to be coming to a close.

The Italian is rumored to be stepping down from his position as Burberry's chief creative officer, with former Bottega Veneta creative director Daniel Lee rumored as a potential replacement.

Whether this was his final bow or not, the runway show itself – which was originally set to take place on September 17, but rescheduled “as a mark of respect” following the death of Queen Elizabeth II – was eerie, and laden with a number of sudden moments of silence, where only the heels of walking models could be heard.

Whether this was a moment for the Queen or a more general time for reflection following a solemn few weeks across London wasn't made clear, although it certainly helped to enhance the show's sombre undertone, to say the least.

The setting undoubtedly played a part in the mood, too. Taking place in a south London industrial warehouse, the little-to-no set design was made up of rows upon rows of chairs which paved the runway, as guests sat side-by-side within touching distance of the models.

Bella Hadid and Naomi Campbell were just two of the household names to catch the eye on the runway, as Kanye West made a surprise appearance off it.

The collection itself felt slightly irrelevant in the grand scheme of things, but was much the same of what we've come to expect from Tisci's Burberry: classic outerwear meets intricate detailing, with accessories also garnering attention.

Whether or not this turns out to be the final collection under the Tisci era remains to be seen, although the thought of Daniel Lee at the helm would certainly be an interested one. Watch this space, I presume.