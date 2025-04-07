Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

Bvlgari Created the Thinnest Tourbillon Ever… Again

Written by Donovan Barnett in Watches
bvlgari
1 / 2

At its first-ever appearance at Watches & Wonders, Bvlgari came through in full force. The house of Serpenti broke yet another world record when unveiling a new icy snake that might just become its next icon. And while I was there, the Italian brand let me play with some of its earlier 2025 novelties which, frankly, made me a believer in Bvlgari’s vision for watchmaking.

Bvlgari is best known for jewelry but its horological side deserves serious attention. The brand entered the game in the late '70s, combining bold Italian design with Swiss watchmaking chops.

Shop watches
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

What began with the clean, Roman-inspired Bvlgari Bvlgari timepiece has evolved into one of the most exciting houses in high horology. Today, it’s the Octo Finissimo line, a record-shattering collection of ultra-thin mechanical marvels, that proves Bvlgari isn’t just playing dress-up.

Case in point: the Octo Finissimo Ultra Tourbillon, Bvlgari’s 10th world record for super-slim timepieces. This thing is just 1.85mm thick, the thinnest tourbillon ever created. Powered by the BVF 900 manual-wound movement, it manages a 42-hour power reserve inside an impossibly sleek case.

I didn’t get hands-on with it (tight security, naturally) but even behind glass, it barely looked real.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Still, my heart belongs to Bvlgari’s jewelry-rooted designs. The new Serpenti Aeterna is a wild evolution of the brand’s serpent motif. No literal scales here, just fluid curves wrapped in either brilliant-cut rose gold or full pavé-set white gold with oversized stones. It’s bold, sculptural, and unmistakably Bvlgari.

In a watch world doubling down on both high jewelry and high complications, Bvlgari’s superpower is simple: watches that wear like sculpture and hit like fine art.

SHOP OUR FAVORITE PRODUCTS

VaqueraWomen Painted Workwear Jacket
$645.00
Available in:
S
NikeShox Ride 2
$200.00
Available in:
Several sizes
Acne StudiosTwill Trousers
$605.00
Available in:
464850
Donovan Barnett
Watch Editor & Senior Growth Content Strategist Donovan is an award-winning writer exploring the science, culture & craftsmanship of watchmaking as well as emerging technology and its effect on design & art.
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • Hermès' New Watches Let You Stop Time (Literally)
    • Watches
  • The Family-Run Watch Brand Making Star Wars Watches with Kyber Crystals
    • Watches
  • Swiss Watchmaking's Mad Scientist Makes Time Glow & Flow
    • Watches
  • Hublot's Mastered the Difficult Craft of Sapphire Watches
    • Watches
  • Some Chanel Watches Are Jewelry, Others Are Pure Fashion
    • Watches
What To Read Next
  • Nike’s Easy, Breezy Running Shoe Seeks To Be Part of Daily Rotations
    • Sneakers
  • They're Fashion's Favorite Interior Designers. Can They Sell Olive Oil?
    • Culture
  • Nike's "Denim" Air Max Skate Shoe Isn't What You'd Expect — It's Better
    • Sneakers
  • It's Officially Time to Stop Sleeping on Jaeger-LeCoultre
    • Watches
  • Everyone Wants This Weirdo Sneaker-Loafer-Boat-Shoe. No One Can Find It
    • Sneakers
  • A Lovely Pink Nike Air Max Sneaker Is Back in a Big, Bubbly Way
    • Sneakers
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now