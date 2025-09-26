Gorgeous Garments That Smell as Good as They Look

Byredo's is best known for scents but soon it could be just as well-known for its clothes. Assuming it makes more of them, of course.

Byredo's Byproduct line, an unpredictable series of drops that range from handbags to scented lamps, is finally branching out into clothing with the arrival of its first proper apparel offering. And it doesn't look quite like how you'd expect.

This debut capsule is a concise, genderless, two-piece set, comprising a leather jacket and vest. They're simple but not, having both been made in Italy of soft black leather lined with Indian kantha cotton, a hand-stitched fabric typically utilized for blankets and quilts.

Although the biker-ish clothes are quite handsome, what with their glossy exteriors and dangling silver zippers, they may seem a departure from core Byredo tenets. And yet! What looks left-field is actually pure Byredo.

On a more tangible level, Byredo has long offered leather goods, if only on occasion.

Cardholders and sleeves for its fragrance bottles were quite typical, with most previous iterations produced in Italy. Some even wore exaggerated stitching in line with this new kantha collection, which launches soon on Byredo's website.

And from a more distanced perspective, you can see similarities between these black leather layers and Byredo's typically understated candles, while the punkish silver accents align them with Byredo's lightly edgy jewelry line.

And though this is Byredo's first proper Byproduct apparel line, it does fit the modernist leanings of previous Byproduct collections, which at one point were leaning towards trim tailoring.

It all paints a bigger picture of Byredo's modernist luxury, made most obvious by its famously clean branding. These leather wearables may be only a gentle reinterpretation of otherwise classic fare, but they serve to complement the house's larger project. Plus, they almost assuredly smell great.

