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Your Car Deserves Fancy Scandinavian Perfume, Too

Written by Tom Barker in Beauty
Byredo
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Byredo has bigger aspirations than to only have its fancy soaps in your bathroom and its understated scents clinging to your clothes. The Swedish company started with a makeup line in 2020 before moving to scented lamps, leather jackets, and rare leather handbags. Now it's going one further.

Byredo decorated your home, hangs in your wardrobe, and is now perfuming your car.

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With its new line of car diffusers, Byredo’s most famous scents now waft around the cabin of your vehicle. Because if you’re going to douse yourself in upscale Scandi perfume, why not match with your car? 

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This first offering consists of three interchangeable Byredo aromas — Bibliothèque, designed to smell like well-used paper in a library, alongside Summer Rain and Coin Laundry, whose inspirations are more self-explanatory — which slot into a round leather Byredo case and demand refills every three months. 

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The way it works is that the leather case straps onto the vehicle's air vent, diffusing the perfume using the car’s airflow. And, just like Byredo’s famously simple monochrome perfume bottles, the circular case is entirely minimal, with a plain leather outer embossed with Byredo’s “B” logo.

Having one of these on your dashboard is basically the tasteful antithesis of those big fluffy dice hanging from the rearview mirror.

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Tom Barker

Tom Barker reports on all things style- and shopping-related. He previously studied at London College of Fashion and worked in London writing for a mix of magazines before moving to Berlin. He is the only known member of Berlin’s Ipswich Town fan club and a proud follower of East Anglia’s biggest team. His other interests include early-2000s British indie music, buying new running gear in the hope of finally completing a half marathon, and hot sauce.

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