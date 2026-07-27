Nike’s Strangest Air Max Is a Blackout With a Blue Pulse

Nike's Air Liquid models have been around long enough for people to become accustomed to their obscure design at this point. They're not for everyone, but that's what makes them so compelling. It's not trying to win you over.

Although this next colorway may just do the trick. Enter the “Black and Radiant Blue” version.

Whether you're on board or not, there's no denying the Air Liquid Max delivers on comfort. Nike certainly thinks so, and one look at the oversized full-length Air unit explains why. It's extra bulbous and bouncy. AKA, impossible to ignore.

But the real magic has always been in the colorways. The Liquid Max gives Nike a blank canvas to experiment with, and "Black and Radiant Blue" is one of its strongest efforts yet. A stealthy black upper keeps things understated, while electric blue waves ripple across the mudguard before flowing into the tinted Air unit below. It's just enough color to make the silhouette pop without overpowering its already unconventional shape.

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Weird sneakers live and die by what they're wearing, and thankfully, the Air Liquid Max rarely misses. If there was ever a pair capable of turning skeptics into believers, this midnight-sky beauty might just be it.

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This colorway drops on Nike’s website July 23.

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