Why Are So Many Celebrities Supporting Johnny Depp at Cannes?

in CultureWords By Highsnobiety

The 2023 Cannes Film Festival is off to an inauspicious start. Typically the site of cinematic triumphs and some killer red carpet style, this year's iteration of the glitzy event kicked off with a screening of Jeanne du Barry, starring Johnny Depp.

Depp, of course, is the actor at the center of abuse allegations made by his ex-wife, Amber Heard. Before Depp won a libel case against Heard in 2022, the British courts found that 12 of Heard's 14 allegations against the 59-year-old were proven to be "substantially true."

Jeanne du Barry, a biographical drama exploring the life of King Louis XV's mistress, Madame du Barry, stars Depp as the reigning royal. French actor Maïwenn — who also directed and produced the film — takes on the titular role opposite Depp.

It's worth noting that Maïwenn has her own history of problematic behavior. In 2020, she made several comments discrediting women who have come forward about their experiences of sexual assault. "It’s crazy how many stupidities they say these days! These women don’t like men, that’s clear, and they’re causing very serious collateral damage," she told Paris Match, adding: "When I hear women complaining that men are only interested in their bottom, I tell them, ‘Enjoy it because it won’t last!'"

On May 11, she admitted to spitting on journalist Edwy Plenel, the founder of investigative newspaper Mediapart, which reported on rape allegations against her ex-husband, French director Luc Besson. “Do I confirm that I assaulted [Plenel]? Yes,” Maïwenn said of the incident, which occurred in March.

Her and Depp's troubling reputations didn't stop hordes of celebrities from attending the premiere of Jeanne du Barry. Elle Fanning, Naomi Campbell, Helen Mirren, Uma Thurman, John C. Reilly, and Brie Larson (who, interestingly, was a supporter of anti-sexual harassment organization Times Up) are just a sampling of the A-listers who turned out to celebrate the film — and by extension, its questionable cast.

The star-studded premiere is, sadly, another instance of Hollywood turning a blind eye to unsavory — and outright harmful — behavior. A sparsely attended red carpet could've sent a powerful message of solidarity to women brave enough to share their experiences of abuse. Instead, the affair did nothing but extend yet another hand to two figures whom Hollywood hasn't had the guts to shun.

