Sign up to never miss a drop
Highsnobiety

Dua Lipa Hard-Launched Her New BF at Cannes

in CultureWords By Highsnobiety

Cannes Film Festival is now also the perfect place to hard-launch your new relationship. Well, that's according to Dua Lipa who took to the red carpet of the prestigious event this weekend to reveal her new boyfriend, Romain Gavras.

The pair — who are rumored to have been in cahoots since they were spotted getting cozy during Paris Fashion Week earlier this year — confirmed the gossip to be true as they made their first red carpet appearance during the film festival’s second weekend, before Dua Lipa took to IG to share her own images which she captioned with “Hier soir à Cannes avec mon cœur” (“Last night in Cannes with my sweetheart.”)

1 / 2

Typically, the popstar graced the red carpet walking arm-in-arm with Gavras wearing a full CELINE BY HEDI SLIMANE number: a couture asymmetrical dress in black satin, and matching black patent calfskin sandals.

For eagle-eyed readers (and avid fans of celebrity dating), Gavras might well be a name you recognise.

Alongside directing campaigns for Louis Vuitton and Dior (as well as working with names like Frank Ocean and Jay-Z), the 41-year-old filmmaker is also the former partner of another British singer Rita Ora, from whom he reportedly split from back in 2020.

For Dua Lipa, Gavras is thought to be her first partner since splitting with Anwar Hadid (the younger brother of Gigi and Bella) in late 2021. However, despite that flame being well and truly extinguished, it hasn't stopped Hadid from taking to IG with a few cryptic posts of frustration.

Alongside attending this year’s film festival, the 27-year-old Highsnobiety Frontpage alum is also in the south of France to reveal her debut Versace collection on May 23, which she designed alongside the Italian house’s eponymous designer Donatella.

Set to take place in a currently-unknown location, the “La Vacanza” women’s collection is Dua Lipa’s first foray into the world of fashion design, although her and Versace have been working together since the singer’s early days.

Nevertheless, the reveal will cap off a remarkably busy few weeks in Cannes for Dua Lipa: one hard-launch, one soft-launch, and a whole lotta CELINE. Sounds like my kinda vacay!

Shop our favorite products

What To Read Next

  • Image on Highsnobiety

    Apparently, Supreme Is Entering Clog Territory with Nike Soon

    Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    Well, It Happened: Givenchy Turned Its Shark Boots Into Ankle Sandals

    Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    All the Fear of God x adidas' Sneakers (So Far)

    Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    HBO’s Next 'Euphoria' Is More Like "Twisted Torture Porn"

    Culture
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    WTF Is Going On With Kanye's New YEEZY Shoes?

    Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    At Cannes, Irina Shayk Is the Unofficial Queen of Dressing Down

    Style
Discover & Shop what's next with our brand new App
*If you submitted your e-mail address and placed an order, we may use your e-mail address to inform you regularly about similar products without prior explicit consent. You can object to the use of your e-mail address for this purpose at any time without incurring any costs other than the transmission costs according to the basic tariffs. Each newsletter contains an unsubscribe link. Alternatively, you can object to receiving the newsletter at any time by sending an e-mail to info@highsnobiety.com

Web Accessibility Statement

Titelmedia (Highsnobiety), is committed to facilitating and improving the accessibility and usability of its Website, www.highsnobiety.com. Titelmedia strives to ensure that its Website services and content are accessible to persons with disabilities including users of screen reader technology. To accomplish this, Titelmedia has engaged UsableNet Inc, a leading web accessibility consultant to help test, remediate and maintain our Website in-line with the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG), which also bring the Website into conformance with the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990.

Disclaimer

Please be aware that our efforts to maintain accessibility and usability are ongoing. While we strive to make the Website as accessible as possible some issues can be encountered by different assistive technology as the range of assistive technology is wide and varied.

Contact Us

If, at any time, you have specific questions or concerns about the accessibility of any particular webpage on this Website, please contact us at accessibility@highsnobiety.com, +49 (0)30 235 908 500. If you do encounter an accessibility issue, please be sure to specify the web page and nature of the issue in your email and/or phone call, and we will make all reasonable efforts to make that page or the information contained therein accessible for you.

© Titel Media GmbH 2023