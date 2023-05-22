Dua Lipa Hard-Launched Her New BF at Cannes

Cannes Film Festival is now also the perfect place to hard-launch your new relationship. Well, that's according to Dua Lipa who took to the red carpet of the prestigious event this weekend to reveal her new boyfriend, Romain Gavras.

The pair — who are rumored to have been in cahoots since they were spotted getting cozy during Paris Fashion Week earlier this year — confirmed the gossip to be true as they made their first red carpet appearance during the film festival’s second weekend, before Dua Lipa took to IG to share her own images which she captioned with “Hier soir à Cannes avec mon cœur” (“Last night in Cannes with my sweetheart.”)

Typically, the popstar graced the red carpet walking arm-in-arm with Gavras wearing a full CELINE BY HEDI SLIMANE number: a couture asymmetrical dress in black satin, and matching black patent calfskin sandals.

For eagle-eyed readers (and avid fans of celebrity dating), Gavras might well be a name you recognise.

Alongside directing campaigns for Louis Vuitton and Dior (as well as working with names like Frank Ocean and Jay-Z), the 41-year-old filmmaker is also the former partner of another British singer Rita Ora, from whom he reportedly split from back in 2020.

For Dua Lipa, Gavras is thought to be her first partner since splitting with Anwar Hadid (the younger brother of Gigi and Bella) in late 2021. However, despite that flame being well and truly extinguished, it hasn't stopped Hadid from taking to IG with a few cryptic posts of frustration.

Alongside attending this year’s film festival, the 27-year-old Highsnobiety Frontpage alum is also in the south of France to reveal her debut Versace collection on May 23, which she designed alongside the Italian house’s eponymous designer Donatella.

Set to take place in a currently-unknown location, the “La Vacanza” women’s collection is Dua Lipa’s first foray into the world of fashion design, although her and Versace have been working together since the singer’s early days.

Nevertheless, the reveal will cap off a remarkably busy few weeks in Cannes for Dua Lipa: one hard-launch, one soft-launch, and a whole lotta CELINE. Sounds like my kinda vacay!