Don't F*%k With Tom Hanks!

Cannes Film Festival really is the gift that keeps on giving.

This year alone we’ve had Irina Shayk stripping down to nuttin' but Gucci lingerie, Travis Scott debuting his own Jordan Brand, and big moments for Saint Laurent. That’s before even mentioning questionable ovations for The Idol and Johnny Depp.

However, during the premiere of Wes Anderson’s forthcoming flick Asteroid City, one of the film’s stars, Tom Hanks, delivered arguably the most viral moment of the festival so far, when he and his wife, Rita Wilson, appeared to be embroiled in an altercation on the red carpet with an event employee.

According to Page Six, Hanks (who, believe it or not, is appearing in his first Anderson movie) was seen ferociously pointing during what looked like a very heated discussion, as Wilson also flippantly gestured on several occasions throughout.

While the fire between the trio was seemingly extinguished almost instantaneously, it was a pleasure to witness IRL Woody losing his shit in public while it lasted. I suppose you could say there was a snake in his boot.

Nevertheless, Anderson’s highly-anticipated Asteroid City received a six minute standing ovation by Cannes attendees, some of whom must have been Ander-sceptics, with a ten minute ovation the norm at Cannes.

But, Anderson's films aren’t for everyone, of course. The Texan-born director’s work is often room-dividing thanks to the quirk and eccentricity of his movies, and an aesthetic that’s even garnered its own TikTok trend.

Asteroid City — which also stars names like Scarlett Johansson, Steve Carell, Bryan Cranston, and Adrien Brody, among others — is set to land in theaters on June 23, 2023, and I for one am as excited as the next Anderson-ite.

Still, Ander-sceptics will have something negative to say about it I'd expect, although I wouldn’t dare let Tom Hanks know your thoughts if I were you.