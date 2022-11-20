Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

Carhartt WIP Magazine #7 is Essential Reading

Written by Sam Cole in Style
Carhartt WIP
1 / 5

Fall is here; it's miserable outside, cold, wet, and grey; why would anybody want to be outside? There's plenty you can do to keep busy indoors; binging a new series on Netflix, browsing your grails on StockX, or perhaps putting your feet up and digging into the latest iteration of Carhartt WIP's in-house magazine – WIP Magazine.

You may not be familiar with Carhartt WIP's paper pages, but you shouldn't be surprised it exists. As the brainchild of Carhartt, the world's leader in workwear for several generations, the brand has continued to deliver time and time again, whether through its unparalleled hardwearing fabrications, collaborations, or homeware. Frankly, it does it all.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Through the WIP Magazine, Carhartt WIP spotlights the community that drives it season-to-season. From skateparks to canvases, the magazine showcases the inspirations that drive the brand and its collections and keep its globe-spanning community thriving.

This rings true for the 7th iteration of the mag which features 152 pages filled with crowd dynamics and interrogate underground scenes, from Cypriot football ultras to Copenhagen skaters. This is not only an artistic expression but a lens on the world that birthed Carhartt WIP and sees that it continues to thrive.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

With work from German artist Clemens von Wedemeyer, and essays by Real Review founder Jack Self and Zsófia Paulikovics, there's plenty to keep you busy within the publication's pages, which is available to shop online and in stores across the globe now.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Don't wait – if the preview of its pages is anything to go by, this isn't one to go missed. Happy reading.

Shop our favorite products

Sold out
Carhartt WIPMarfa Hoodie Misty Sage
$125.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
VEJA x BerlinMen's Calf Leather Minotaur Beige
$165.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
Marine SerreOrganic Cotton Ribbed Boxers Beige
$115.00
Available in:
Sold out
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • Yes, Carhartt Made a Leather Jacket for Summer
  • This “Trashed” Carhartt Jacket Is Really a Treasure
  • Carhartt's Summer Plans? Less Work(wear) & More Play
  • Snakeskin Carhartt Workwear Is a Wild Work in Progress
  • Carhartt Classics, Zipper-tastically De- & Reconstructed
What To Read Next
  • Nike's "Thunderstorm" Air Max Sneaker Brings Severe Heat to the Atmosphere
  • A Classic adidas Football Shoe Is Now Insanely Leathery — And Luxe
  • A Luxe Vans Trail Shoe, Vibram-Soled & Skate-Coded
  • Westwing’s Scandinavian Debut Has HS Staff Embracing Scandi Chic
  • The Slow-Burn Fashion of mfpen turns 10
  • Highsnobiety Presents Vibe Check
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now