Carhartt WIP Magazine #7 is Essential Reading

Fall is here; it's miserable outside, cold, wet, and grey; why would anybody want to be outside? There's plenty you can do to keep busy indoors; binging a new series on Netflix, browsing your grails on StockX, or perhaps putting your feet up and digging into the latest iteration of Carhartt WIP's in-house magazine – WIP Magazine.

You may not be familiar with Carhartt WIP's paper pages, but you shouldn't be surprised it exists. As the brainchild of Carhartt, the world's leader in workwear for several generations, the brand has continued to deliver time and time again, whether through its unparalleled hardwearing fabrications, collaborations, or homeware. Frankly, it does it all.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Through the WIP Magazine, Carhartt WIP spotlights the community that drives it season-to-season. From skateparks to canvases, the magazine showcases the inspirations that drive the brand and its collections and keep its globe-spanning community thriving.

This rings true for the 7th iteration of the mag which features 152 pages filled with crowd dynamics and interrogate underground scenes, from Cypriot football ultras to Copenhagen skaters. This is not only an artistic expression but a lens on the world that birthed Carhartt WIP and sees that it continues to thrive.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

With work from German artist Clemens von Wedemeyer, and essays by Real Review founder Jack Self and Zsófia Paulikovics, there's plenty to keep you busy within the publication's pages, which is available to shop online and in stores across the globe now.

Don't wait – if the preview of its pages is anything to go by, this isn't one to go missed. Happy reading.