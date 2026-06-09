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adidas’ Demure Ballet Flat Was a Tennis Sneaker in Its Past Life

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

The Stan Smith Lo Ballet already borrows the perforated Three Stripes from the famous sneaker. Now, it's wearing the Stan's most famous outfit, too.

adidas has dressed the ballet flats in the classic white-and-green colorway known as "Cloud White/Green." Basically, even in its plié era, the Stan Smith doesn't forget its roots.

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Over the years, the adidas sneaker became just as big off the court as on the court. A$AP Rocky wore them frequently in the 2010s. Barack Obama owned a pair back then. Raf Simons even made his own collaborative version, with an "R" on the side, of course.

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Its "Cloud White" version, which was worn by tennis legend Stan Smith, has appeared in many forms, including as a summer slipper and even a golf shoe. And they've all maintained some sense of Stan Smith-ness through it all. Now, the legacy continues in ballet flat form.

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The clean white Stan Smith Lo Ballet flats are now available on adidas' website for $100, alongside the new "Aurora Brown" versions and the original colorways.

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But hurry, there are only a handful of sizes left.

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Morgan Smith

Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety, born in Virginia and currently based out of New York. If it's a cool, new sneaker or super nice clothing item (or collection), Morgan has more than likely written about it. Morgan has worked in the fashion industry since 2018, writing for publications, managing social media, leading her own sneaker-focused platform, and interviewing fashion figures like Joe Freshgoods and Dapper Dan. Morgan's writing spans several topics, including runway show coverage and trend pieces. Sneakers, celebrity style, pop culture moments, and emerging fashion brands remain her faves. When Morgan isn't glued to her laptop, you can catch her binging the latest season of "Love is Blind" or obsessing over the new Rihanna 'fit that just dropped. By the way, Morgan interviewed the bad gal, too.

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