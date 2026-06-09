adidas’ Demure Ballet Flat Was a Tennis Sneaker in Its Past Life

The Stan Smith Lo Ballet already borrows the perforated Three Stripes from the famous sneaker. Now, it's wearing the Stan's most famous outfit, too.

adidas has dressed the ballet flats in the classic white-and-green colorway known as "Cloud White/Green." Basically, even in its plié era, the Stan Smith doesn't forget its roots.

Over the years, the adidas sneaker became just as big off the court as on the court. A$AP Rocky wore them frequently in the 2010s. Barack Obama owned a pair back then. Raf Simons even made his own collaborative version, with an "R" on the side, of course.

Its "Cloud White" version, which was worn by tennis legend Stan Smith, has appeared in many forms, including as a summer slipper and even a golf shoe. And they've all maintained some sense of Stan Smith-ness through it all. Now, the legacy continues in ballet flat form.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

The clean white Stan Smith Lo Ballet flats are now available on adidas' website for $100, alongside the new "Aurora Brown" versions and the original colorways.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

But hurry, there are only a handful of sizes left.

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase. Want to shop the products our editors actually love? Visit HS Shopping for recs on all things fashion, footwear, and beauty.