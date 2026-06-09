Nike’s Wax-Sealed Jordan Sneaker Is Too Luxe for Its Own Good

Consider the Air Jordan 3 "Bin 23" sneaker waxed, sealed, and delivered. Literally.

The newest "Bin 23" model is easily the most luxurious Air Jordan 3 to date. The uppers boast the finest materials, ranging from velvety textures to creamy leather, all bathed in the rich "Burgundy Crush" colorway (known for turning Nike sneakers and sneaker-loafers into luxe steppers).

And that ain't all. Like those all-leather "Bin 23" Jordan 6s, the Jordan 3 sneakers also come with their own special packaging, including cedar shoe trees, to ensure these elegant versions stay in tip-top shape. And fine as wine.

Oh, and the "Bin 23" wax seal also gets stamped on the tongue for the latest pairs.

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The original Bin 23 collection debuted in 2010, offering these luxurious versions of the Jordan Brand's signature models. The Nike sub-label only released a few of them back then. Now, it's resuming the series and, once again, giving sneakerheads a taste of Jumpman luxury.

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Speaking of which, the Jordan 3 "Bin 23" sneaker is scheduled to drop on the SNKRS app on June 13. The retail price for these sumptuous pairs? A smooth $355.

Hey, it costs to look this good.

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