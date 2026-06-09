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Nike’s Wax-Sealed Jordan Sneaker Is Too Luxe for Its Own Good

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

Consider the Air Jordan 3 "Bin 23" sneaker waxed, sealed, and delivered. Literally.

The newest "Bin 23" model is easily the most luxurious Air Jordan 3 to date. The uppers boast the finest materials, ranging from velvety textures to creamy leather, all bathed in the rich "Burgundy Crush" colorway (known for turning Nike sneakers and sneaker-loafers into luxe steppers).

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And that ain't all. Like those all-leather "Bin 23" Jordan 6s, the Jordan 3 sneakers also come with their own special packaging, including cedar shoe trees, to ensure these elegant versions stay in tip-top shape. And fine as wine.

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Oh, and the "Bin 23" wax seal also gets stamped on the tongue for the latest pairs.

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The original Bin 23 collection debuted in 2010, offering these luxurious versions of the Jordan Brand's signature models. The Nike sub-label only released a few of them back then. Now, it's resuming the series and, once again, giving sneakerheads a taste of Jumpman luxury.

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Speaking of which, the Jordan 3 "Bin 23" sneaker is scheduled to drop on the SNKRS app on June 13. The retail price for these sumptuous pairs? A smooth $355.

Hey, it costs to look this good.

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Morgan Smith

Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety, born in Virginia and currently based out of New York. If it's a cool, new sneaker or super nice clothing item (or collection), Morgan has more than likely written about it. Morgan has worked in the fashion industry since 2018, writing for publications, managing social media, leading her own sneaker-focused platform, and interviewing fashion figures like Joe Freshgoods and Dapper Dan. Morgan's writing spans several topics, including runway show coverage and trend pieces. Sneakers, celebrity style, pop culture moments, and emerging fashion brands remain her faves. When Morgan isn't glued to her laptop, you can catch her binging the latest season of "Love is Blind" or obsessing over the new Rihanna 'fit that just dropped. By the way, Morgan interviewed the bad gal, too.

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