The All-New Cartier Watch That Has Old-School Collectors Drooling

Written by Donovan Barnett in Watches

Cartier is having a moment right now.

From the Tank to the Baignoire to the Santos, both vintage and brand-new models alike have stayed locked into the cultural zeitgeist. These watches can simultaneously be found on red carpets, Get Ready With Me TikToks, and on the wrists of everyone from Tyler, The Creator to Timothée Chalamet (the latter of which wore his Cartier pendant as a bolo tie).

Expectations were high going into Watches & Wonders 2025, and Cartier delivered in full, glitzy, archival form.

As we saw across the fair this year, bling and nostalgia is prevalent in horology, and Cartier leaned all the way in. The brand dropped new Panthère bangle watches, including one yellow-gold version with a sculpted cat head, tsavorite eyes, black lacquered spots, and a hidden square dial with a diamond-set bezel.

Meanwhile, the Panthère de Cartier got its boldest upgrade yet, with lacquered tiger-zebra stripes set with diamonds and spessartites.

The new Tressage collection also made waves, serving blown-up bangle watch energy with high-jewelry execution. But the star of the show? The long-rumored return of the Tank à Guichets.

Originally introduced in 1928, the Guichets is one of the most radical Tank designs ever made, no dial, just a brushed gold surface with two apertures to display the time. It’s Art Deco minimalism with rea subtle wrist presence. 

For the uninitiated, the original Tank à Guichets is one of the rarest and most coveted vintage Cartier watches out there,  the kind of piece that sends vintage watch influencers into a frenzy. Why? Because it’s not just a Tank, it’s a novelty Tank. That combo is collector catnip.

I’m calling it now: These will be everywhere. I’d bet a Land-Dweller on it.

