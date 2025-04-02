Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Rolex’s Wild New Watch Looks Even Better IRL

Written by Donovan Barnett in Watches

Even if you haven’t been tracking every drop from Watches & Wonders 2025, chances are you’ve seen Rolex’s new Land-Dweller. And for good reason, as it’s one of the brand’s boldest moves in years.

This isn’t just another facelift. The Land-Dweller marks Rolex’s first integrated bracelet watch since the Oysterquartz in 1977, powered by an all-new proprietary movement that has tech-minded collectors going feral.

I’ll admit, when the renders first dropped, I was underwhelmed: It all looked suspiciously like a Tissot. But seeing it in person flipped the switch.

The platinum version, paired with a textured honeycomb dial, is genuinely striking, especially if you’re a fan of integrated bracelets. And that's not just me speaking: On the ground in Geneva, the Land-Dweller was the one piece nearly everyone agreed on, a rare moment of collective hype that felt earned.

The newness doesn't end there. The Rolex 1908 got an integrated bracelet of its own, making it one of the few modern dress watches with a solid gold bracelet that actually feels wearable. Think summer suiting, but serious.

Then there’s the Daytona with a lacquered, Tiffany-adjacent blue dial, pure wrist candy aimed squarely at collectors. And finally, the GMT-Master II in Everose with a tiger-eye dial, a nod to Rolex’s stone-dial history and a trend that’s become massively popular in the watch space among vintage connoisseurs.

The Swiss watch giant is giving the Rolex-obsessed collectors what they want.

