With a $25,000 Cartier Bolo Tie, Timothée Chalamet's Bob Dylan Cosplay Peaks

Timothee Chalamet with Cartier pendant as a bolo tie at the 2025 SAG Awards

At the 2025 SAG Awards on February 23, Timothée Chalamet won an award for his portrayal of Bob Dylan in 2024 biopic A Complete Unknown. Appropriately, Chalamet dressed in full-luxe Dylan cosplay, down to the $25,000 Cartier watch worn as a bolo tie.

This isn't Chalamet's first rodeo with Cartier — the French watchmaker has made regular appearances on his wrist in the form of a Cartier Crash, Panthère, or Tank — but this is, without a doubt, his flex-iest Cartier flex to date and maybe his wildest of many wild Bob Dylan outfits.

Chalamet paired his watch necklace with a Chrome Hearts leather suit and a very Brat neon green shirt. His entire red carpet look, styled by Taylor McNeill, was an intentional callback to an outfit that Bob Dylan's wore in 2011, matching the singer's look down to the accessories.

Well, not quite. Only Chalamet wore a Cartier Libre Féline de Cartier pendant watch around his neck, whereas Bob was clad in a conventional bolo tie.

Getty Images / Amy Sussman 1 / 5

Chalamet's Cartier piece is decked out with 78 brilliant- and princess-cut diamonds set in 18-karat yellow gold and black lacquer, reflecting the fashion house's a high-jewelry approach to timekeeping.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

This watch comes from Cartier's Libre collection, which applies a high-jewelry approach to luxury watchmaking with prices to match. Similar Féline Ladies Pendants can only be found secondhand, as they're no longer produced by Cartier — Chalamet's was originally made in 2005 when he was only 10 years old — and they'll will run you about $25,000.

These kinds of so-called "wristless" watches stem from a long tradition of brands like Chopard, Piaget, Jaeger-LeCoultre, and Cartier creating timepieces that blur the line between watchmaking and haute joaillerie, luxury objects made for the bourgeoisie and worn as pendants, rings, or brooches.

And now, they're quietly making a comeback, bubbling into enough of a red carpet micro-trend that oddities like the Piaget Lapis Dial necklace are going mainstream.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Not that any of these timepieces are quite ready for mass consumption. Hard to imagine just anyone rocking Timothée Chalamet's Cartier bolo, Taylor Swift’s custom Lorraine Schwartz watch choker or Rihanna’s Jacob & Co. watch anklet.