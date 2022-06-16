Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
CASETiFY x Sailor Moon Is the Solution to Anime Your iPhone

Written by Sam Cole in Design
CASETiFY
The possibilities for dressing your iPhone and Air Pods, amongst other tech and lifestyle accessories with CASETiFY products, feel near endless. If anime has remained the missing piece of the puzzle in your accessory game, fret not; CASETiFY's Sailor Moon collection is just on the horizon.

Our innate desire to personalize everything is exactly what sparked CASETiFY's ongoing success. Those posters on your wall, stickers plastered all over your Macbook, the paint on your nails? Making our possessions unique and reflective of our personal style is important to us, and given how much time we spend socializing and generally drowning in our phones, it's no surprise that we seek to dress them in the same way.

There's probably no other brand on the market that's able to offer up near as many customization options as CASETiFY, not even the collaborative behemoth that is Supreme. With co-creative releases alongside global-spanning franchises like Harry Potter, Star Wars, Peanuts, and fashion brands like Billionaire Boys Club and MASTERMIND, the Hong Kong-based tech and lifestyle accessory brands roster is (almost) endless.

So, what's been missing? An extra dosage of anime, I say. With the introduction of the new Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon, or simply; Sailor Moon, collaboration, that prayer has been answered.

For this collab, the show's most iconic characters appear across a range of classic protective Impact, and Mirror iPhone Cases, as well as beaded wristlet charms, Apple Watch bands, Nintendo Switch carry cases, water bottles, and Air Pods cases.

There's not long to wait to secure a new accessory lineup from the CASETiFY x Sailor Moon collection, which touches down online on June 30.

