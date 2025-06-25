How Yoon Ahn Does Louis Vuitton (EXCLUSIVE)

For everyone observing Paris Fashion Week, June 24 was Louis Vuitton day.

Perhaps the biggest name on the schedule was presenting its newest menswear concoctions. Beyoncé showed up in a cowboy hat, Bradley Cooper in a fuzzy grey shirt, and Tyshawn Jones in the French house’s new non-dyed brown denim two-piece.

And in the middle of it all was Yoon Ahn, documenting every step of the way for Highsnobiety.

As with any ordinary day, it started with breakfast. Which, in this case, consisted of pastries, a breakfast burger, and coffee. Then, outfit planning, ready for the show later that evening.

Yoon Ahn

An all-black look consisting of a sleeveless top, roomy pants, and stiletto heels was the order of Ahn’s day. It sounds quite reserved, until you get onto all the jewels and accessories.

Yoon Ahn

“Lip gloss and my jewelry,” are the crux of her daily dress, she says. And the former Dior jewelry designer naturally ensured that there was no shortage of the latter on display.

Three beaded necklaces layered atop each other, one reaching all the way down to Ahn's waist, dangled past a trio of bracelets on one wrist, an Audemars Piguet on the other. And an LV belt with a big gold buckle, the final touch.

Founder of luxury label AMBUSH, Yoon is a silver-slinger by trade. So, the ensemble is really par for the Yoon Ahn course. And so was her highlight from the Louis Vuitton Spring/Summer 2026 show.

Yoon Ahn

A dark maroon Louis Vuitton trunk, wheeled out on a big trolley and covered in a complex pattern of silver hardware, is inspired by "present-day Indian sartorialism," the theme of the show. It was, appropriately, Ahn's favorite item in the presentation

Yoon Ahn 1 / 2

Other Ahn favorites include a Louis Vuitton Speedy bag covered in rhinestones and an LV bandana printed with jewelry motifs.

Ahn's night routine starts off as a momentary reprieve from the aforementioned action before the evening's festivities begin. “I usually just lie there for a bit, then wake up to wash my face,” says Yoon.

And that’s the last we heard from her Louis Vuitton adventures.

Yoon Ahn

Until the next one.

