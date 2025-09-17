CDG Refreshes Nike's Mega-Mesh Olympic Sneaker

There is a restorative energy present in any COMME des GARÇONS and Nike link-up. Classic sneakers made better with subtle upgrades? Refreshing.

So it's only right that CDG put its subversive touch on Nike's Air Rejuven8 sneaker, not to be confused with the ReactX Rejuven8 clog. Lots of rejuvenation going on at the Swoosh.

Nike's Air Rejuven8 sneaker made its debut during the 2008 Olympics in Beijing. Now, 17 years later, the sneaker is back and sleeker than ever. CDG first teased the new Air Rejuven8 sneaker during the COMME des GARÇONS Homme Plus Fall/Winter 2025 collection titled "To Hell With War," a collection comprised of military-style jackets and floral top hats. Quite the juxtaposition.

But the upgraded CDG Nike Rejuven8 looks a bit different than the Olympic-grade version of the sneaker.

Where the overall silhouette is still slim, the new CDG Air Rejuven8 has a chicer disposition thanks to its slightly reduced upper. Instead of the plastic cage-like covering that dresses the OG Air Rejuven8 sneaker, CDG's take on the shoe wears a softer net upper that still channels some of that locked-in Rejuven8 energy, just with some added textural fluidity.

While Nike's original Air Rejuven8 sneaker came in a few colorways, including orange and blue, CDG's take will be available on the Dover Street Market website in black and white for $245. But if the original is more your speed, there are a few pairs available through online resellers.

