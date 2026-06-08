Nike’s Hottest Air Max Is Even Cuter With Blush

How to make Nike's red-hot Air Max 95 better? Add blush.

The Big Bubble model recently got a "Burgundy Ash" makeover, resulting in this pretty pink take on the sneaker. It's almost like the famous "Pink Foam" pairs but with extra rosy blush on the cheeks.

Faint purples strike the fuzzy suede stack on the side, while a cutesy pink hits on the woven eyelets and Air bubbles. Elsewhere, Nike goes burgundy and black, extra-large soles included.

It's simply another good-looking pair for the collection, which only grows by the day. Seriously, Nike continues to go all in on the 30-year-old model, bringing back its original colorways and introducing several new flavors. It even got a playful pixelated spin from LEGO recently.

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Of course, pink Air Max 95s are always a good thing. We don't often get them, but when they do come around, they never disappoint.

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Retailing for $190, the "Burgundy Ash" Air Max 95 sneaker is now up for grabs on Snipes' website.

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