Highsnobiety
COMME des GARÃ‡ONS' Latest Vans Drop Is Tickled Pink

Written by Alexandra Pauly
Dover Street Market
1 / 2

Brand: COMME des GARÃ‡ONS Girl x Vans

Model: Vans OG Era LX

Buy: Online at Dover Street Market

Editor's Notes: COMME des GARÃ‡ONS Girl has re-released its take on Vans' OG Era LX.

The collaboration was first seen in December 2020 and has seemingly resurfaced just in time for the holidays, following a unique spread of pinkish Nike Blazers that launched in August of that year.

Pushing the Pepto Bismol agenda, the two labels revamp the low-top sneaker in bubblegum pink, resulting in two colorways: the first applies a pink gingham upper to a white midsole accented with matching pink foxing, and the second decorates a white canvas upper with small pink polka dots.

Basically: think pink.

Dover Street Market
1 / 2

The kicks are a far cry from CdG x Vans' UA Authentic, a style covered in bold black text.

They're also markedly different from CdG's other recent footwear collabs, including the sculpted Nike Air Foamposite and the Salomon XA-Alpine 2, both rendered in black and white.

Beyond footwear, Rei Kawakubo has been busy on the co-sign front. Earlier this month, CdG Play teamed up with K-Way for an outerwear drop, and in October, the Japanese label debuted a co-branded shopper with Gucci.

Creative crossoversÂ are a necessity for staying relevant these days, so I can't exactly blame CdG for embracing the art of collaboration â€” especially when it involves such an irresistible shade of pink.

To stay updated on everything happening in the sneaker world, check out the best sneakers to add to your rotation this week, follow @highsnobietysneakers on Instagram, and sign up to our newsletter for early access to the best drops sent straight to your inbox.

Alexandra Pauly
Beauty Editor
