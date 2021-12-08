COMME des GARÃ‡ONS' Latest Vans Drop Is Tickled Pink
Editor's Notes: COMME des GARÃ‡ONS Girl has re-released its take on Vans' OG Era LX.
The collaboration was first seen in December 2020 and has seemingly resurfaced just in time for the holidays, following a unique spread of pinkish Nike Blazers that launched in August of that year.
Pushing the Pepto Bismol agenda, the two labels revamp the low-top sneaker in bubblegum pink, resulting in two colorways: the first applies a pink gingham upper to a white midsole accented with matching pink foxing, and the second decorates a white canvas upper with small pink polka dots.
Basically: think pink.
The kicks are a far cry from CdG x Vans' UA Authentic, a style covered in bold black text.
They're also markedly different from CdG's other recent footwear collabs, including the sculpted Nike Air Foamposite and the Salomon XA-Alpine 2, both rendered in black and white.
Beyond footwear, Rei Kawakubo has been busy on the co-sign front. Earlier this month, CdG Play teamed up with K-Way for an outerwear drop, and in October, the Japanese label debuted a co-branded shopper with Gucci.
Creative crossoversÂ are a necessity for staying relevant these days, so I can't exactly blame CdG for embracing the art of collaboration â€” especially when it involves such an irresistible shade of pink.
