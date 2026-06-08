New Balance’s Oven-Baked Dad Shoe Is a Real Bread-Winner

Leave it to New Balance to make a not-so-popular bread into a very good-looking dad shoe. Enter the "Pumpernickel" 990v4s.

The newest Made in U.S.A. dad sneakers feature the usual quality mesh and suede uppers, this time dressed in a rich brown inspired by the German rye bread.

It also features some pink and butter yellow hints, plush classic white accents, which altogether make for a seriously delicious 990.

And it wouldn't be the first. The 990v4 is the king of mouthwatering colorways, having received citrus spins from Aimé Leon Dore. New Balance has also released creamy "Macadamia Nut" versions.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

An honorable mention? Those matcha-flavored "Olive Leaf" pairs, which were far from performative.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

The "Pumpernickel" 9904vs are but another scrumptious addition to the family. And they're expected to drop on New Balance's website sometime this year. Who knows? Maybe we'll catch them in the fall.

It's something about an oven-baked dad sneaker that feels very appropriate for the cooler season.

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase. Want to shop the products our editors actually love? Visit HS Shopping for recs on all things fashion, footwear, and beauty.