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New Balance’s Oven-Baked Dad Shoe Is a Real Bread-Winner

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

Leave it to New Balance to make a not-so-popular bread into a very good-looking dad shoe. Enter the "Pumpernickel" 990v4s.

The newest Made in U.S.A. dad sneakers feature the usual quality mesh and suede uppers, this time dressed in a rich brown inspired by the German rye bread.

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It also features some pink and butter yellow hints, plush classic white accents, which altogether make for a seriously delicious 990.

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And it wouldn't be the first. The 990v4 is the king of mouthwatering colorways, having received citrus spins from Aimé Leon Dore. New Balance has also released creamy "Macadamia Nut" versions.

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An honorable mention? Those matcha-flavored "Olive Leaf" pairs, which were far from performative.

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The "Pumpernickel" 9904vs are but another scrumptious addition to the family. And they're expected to drop on New Balance's website sometime this year. Who knows? Maybe we'll catch them in the fall.

It's something about an oven-baked dad sneaker that feels very appropriate for the cooler season.

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Morgan Smith

Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety, born in Virginia and currently based out of New York. If it's a cool, new sneaker or super nice clothing item (or collection), Morgan has more than likely written about it. Morgan has worked in the fashion industry since 2018, writing for publications, managing social media, leading her own sneaker-focused platform, and interviewing fashion figures like Joe Freshgoods and Dapper Dan. Morgan's writing spans several topics, including runway show coverage and trend pieces. Sneakers, celebrity style, pop culture moments, and emerging fashion brands remain her faves. When Morgan isn't glued to her laptop, you can catch her binging the latest season of "Love is Blind" or obsessing over the new Rihanna 'fit that just dropped. By the way, Morgan interviewed the bad gal, too.

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