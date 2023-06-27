Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

CELINE's Le Palace Show Was One Big Indie Throwback

Written by Tayler Willson in Style
CELINE
1 / 16

CELINE's off-schedule Winter 2023 show might have come a little out of the blue, but it was definitely worth the wait.

Hedi Slimane and co took to Paris' famous Le Palace nightclub to present its highly-anticipated men's Winter 2023 collection almost three weeks after the conclusion of the European calendar.

Fashionably late, the show saw Slimane explore the iconic sub-cultures that surrounded the early 2000s electro clash and rock scenes, with performances from The Libertines and The Murder Capital the cherry on top of a big indie cake.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Slimane brought back indie sleaze with full force, and showcased a collection filled of his signature rock-inspired leather jackets, ‘70s sunglasses, and excellent boots — and plenty of sparkle.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Tiktok.

The show took place inside the famous Le Palace nightclub, a venue once considered a French version of New York’s iconic Studio 54, and also somewhere close to Slimane’s heart having frequented it on countless occasions growing up in the French capital.

In the past, Slimane has staged shows at Los Angeles' Wiltern Theatre, so a knees-up at Le Palace shouldn’t come as too much of a curveball. The same goes for Slimane’s off-schedule announcement, which, following the showing of CELINE’s Fall 2023 women’s collection last December over one month before the regular fashion season, is not a shock.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Tiktok.
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

CELINE’s Le Palace show did clash with the start of New York Fashion Week, although enlisting the help of Pete Doherty and his dog will undoubtedly help it standout. Not that it needed it.

Image on Highsnobiety
ROAAndreas Strap Boot
$301
Buy at Highsnobiety
Sold Out
Raf SimonsCylon 21 Black/Blue
$490.00
Sold Out
Image on Highsnobiety
norda001 M LTD Edition
$290
Buy at Highsnobiety
Tayler Willson
Style WriterFocusing predominantly on fashion, footwear, and big gigantic coats, Tayler boasts over a decade of journalistic experience having started out his career as...
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • How the Hedi Boys Outgrew Hedi Slimane
  • An Indie Indigo Artisan's Big Break
  • Pop Quiz: Are You Ready for Luxury Fashion's Class of 2026?
  • Innovative Rainwear, Presented in the House That Rainwear Built
  • 3.Paradis Held a Fashion Week Intervention in the Snow
What To Read Next
  • A Classic adidas Football Shoe Is Now Insanely Leathery — And Luxe
  • A Luxe Vans Trail Shoe, Vibram-Soled & Skate-Coded
  • Westwing’s Scandinavian Debut Has HS Staff Embracing Scandi Chic
  • The Slow-Burn Fashion of mfpen turns 10
  • Highsnobiety Presents Vibe Check
  • Vibe Check with Trident: Final Touch
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now