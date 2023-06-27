CELINE's Le Palace Show Was One Big Indie Throwback

CELINE's off-schedule Winter 2023 show might have come a little out of the blue, but it was definitely worth the wait.

Hedi Slimane and co took to Paris' famous Le Palace nightclub to present its highly-anticipated men's Winter 2023 collection almost three weeks after the conclusion of the European calendar.

Fashionably late, the show saw Slimane explore the iconic sub-cultures that surrounded the early 2000s electro clash and rock scenes, with performances from The Libertines and The Murder Capital the cherry on top of a big indie cake.

Slimane brought back indie sleaze with full force, and showcased a collection filled of his signature rock-inspired leather jackets, ‘70s sunglasses, and excellent boots — and plenty of sparkle.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Tiktok. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

The show took place inside the famous Le Palace nightclub, a venue once considered a French version of New York’s iconic Studio 54, and also somewhere close to Slimane’s heart having frequented it on countless occasions growing up in the French capital.

In the past, Slimane has staged shows at Los Angeles' Wiltern Theatre, so a knees-up at Le Palace shouldn’t come as too much of a curveball. The same goes for Slimane’s off-schedule announcement, which, following the showing of CELINE’s Fall 2023 women’s collection last December over one month before the regular fashion season, is not a shock.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Tiktok. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

CELINE’s Le Palace show did clash with the start of New York Fashion Week, although enlisting the help of Pete Doherty and his dog will undoubtedly help it standout. Not that it needed it.

ROA Andreas Strap Boot $301 Buy at Highsnobiety