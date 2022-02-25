Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

Set Your Hunter Wellies Alight and Take in the cent.ldn

Written by Sam Cole in Design
cent.ldn
1 / 4

Though I'd never advise that you take a lighter to your favorite set of wellies, cent.ldn's Hunter Welly Candles expect you to do precisely that.

I never paid much mind to candles growing up, certainly not throughout my teens, so it's difficult to make an assessment on how fun or dull they were up until now. Over the past couple of years, maybe a touch longer, candles have stepped the line into the worlds of fragrance and collectibles become so good (and expensive) you feign to light them.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Everyone's got their favorite – a Le Labo, Loewe, Maison Margiela Replica – but few have been spearheading handcrafted bespoke candles like cent.ldn and its unique collaborations.

It's safe to say that the brand's been doing candles differently, with a range of collectible scented wax goodies, an NFT, special-edition Nandos candles, and now its first splash into fashion alongside Hunter.

There's no item in the Hunter arsenal quite as iconic as its Original Tall Boot. If you've traversed any festival in the UK calendar, you'll have seen a good handful of them, two-stepping ankle-deep in mud.

Naturally, if you're going to create something representative of Hunter's legacy, the Tall Boot is where you'd begin, and that's exactly what cent.ldn has done in crafting the Welly Candle.

Created as part of the #twofeetin campaign, which welcomes artists & creatives to reimagine the iconic Hunter welly in their own style, the candles bring the excitement of the outdoors back inside as a 100% coconut waxwork.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

The cent.ldn Hunter Welly Candle will be available to a single winner via an Instagram competition.

Shop our latest product

Sold out
New Era x Highsnobiety59Fifty
$50.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
Carhartt WIPDetroit Jacket Dusty Hamilton Brown
$220.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
Acne StudiosPerey Velcro Strap Sneakers White
$330.00
Available in:
Sold out
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • This Signature Nike Basketball Shoe Went from Beast Mode to "Tiffany" Mode
  • First Armani Went Our Legacy. Now, Our Legacy Goes Armani
  • BEAMS, Japan's Ultimate Retailer, Went Back to Where It All Started: America
  • 30 Years of Asking the Most Esteemed Design Fair: Can't Great Design Be for Everyone?
  • Crocs EXP and Thundercat Take Over Unter den Linden
What To Read Next
  • Nike's "Thunderstorm" Air Max Sneaker Brings Severe Heat to the Atmosphere
  • A Classic adidas Football Shoe Is Now Insanely Leathery — And Luxe
  • A Luxe Vans Trail Shoe, Vibram-Soled & Skate-Coded
  • Westwing’s Scandinavian Debut Has HS Staff Embracing Scandi Chic
  • The Slow-Burn Fashion of mfpen turns 10
  • Highsnobiety Presents Vibe Check
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now