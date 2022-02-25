Set Your Hunter Wellies Alight and Take in the cent.ldn

Though I'd never advise that you take a lighter to your favorite set of wellies, cent.ldn's Hunter Welly Candles expect you to do precisely that.

I never paid much mind to candles growing up, certainly not throughout my teens, so it's difficult to make an assessment on how fun or dull they were up until now. Over the past couple of years, maybe a touch longer, candles have stepped the line into the worlds of fragrance and collectibles become so good (and expensive) you feign to light them.

Everyone's got their favorite – a Le Labo, Loewe, Maison Margiela Replica – but few have been spearheading handcrafted bespoke candles like cent.ldn and its unique collaborations.

It's safe to say that the brand's been doing candles differently, with a range of collectible scented wax goodies, an NFT, special-edition Nandos candles, and now its first splash into fashion alongside Hunter.

There's no item in the Hunter arsenal quite as iconic as its Original Tall Boot. If you've traversed any festival in the UK calendar, you'll have seen a good handful of them, two-stepping ankle-deep in mud.

Naturally, if you're going to create something representative of Hunter's legacy, the Tall Boot is where you'd begin, and that's exactly what cent.ldn has done in crafting the Welly Candle.

Created as part of the #twofeetin campaign, which welcomes artists & creatives to reimagine the iconic Hunter welly in their own style, the candles bring the excitement of the outdoors back inside as a 100% coconut waxwork.

The cent.ldn Hunter Welly Candle will be available to a single winner via an Instagram competition.