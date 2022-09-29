Cher Closing Balmain In Paris Is Iconic

Celebrities stealing the show at fashion presentations has become a bit of a thing this season.

First Y2K alumni Paris Hilton closed Versace in Milan, before Kanye made a surprise appearance at what turned out to be Ricardo Tisci’s final Burberry show in London the following week. In Paris too, it's been much the same story as Kylie Jenner, and her entourage of 100 bodyguards, attended Acne Studios' Palais de Tokyo presentation last night.

Yet, all this now pales into complete insignificance after real life Cher made an unexpected cameo appearance at last night’s Balmain show in Paris, wearing a crazy marble-print latex one-piece and a pair of, quite frankly, imposing wedges.

Closing out Olivier Rousteing’s Spring/Summer 2023 womenswear presentation, 76 year old Cher stole the show before reappearing hand-in-hand with the designer for an almost guard of honor minutes later, for a moment which only was a rendition of Believe short of perfection.

Cher’s ability to steal the show with little-to-no effort is no slight on Balmain’s SS23 collection – which featured a new sustainability focus and collaboration with evian – but more of an appreciation of the sheer prowess the singer still obtains at such an impressive age.

Sure, Paris Hilton took us back to Y2K with Versace, Kanye brought crystal flip-flops to the table in London, and Kylie reminded everyone how much protection is too much protection, but 76 year old Cher closing out Balmain at Paris Fashion Week wearing a spandex bodysuit and a giant pair of heels? We're done.

Cancel the rest of the shows, abolish fashion weeks for the rest of time, because this will never be beaten.

I’m joking, of course with Louis Vuitton and Chanel still to show, but still: what’s the point? This is Cher’s moment, and we’re living it.

Oh, and Cher, hun, to finally answer your question: I do believe in life after love. Finally.