SiliChrome Hearts (For the Broke Boys)

Chrome Hearts is always up to something. The nearly 25-year-old American luxury label is constantly interspersing its more accessible product line — hoodies, rings, hats, the usual basics — with funky one-offs and weird drops that really get the fans going.

Chrome Hearts' latest stunt is a relatively affordable line of rubber jewelry appropriately called "Silichrome."

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Entirely made in Japan, the capsule consists of silicon rings and a classic Chrome Hearts cross that you can fit on a chain of your liking.

With nothing priced over $165, it's by far the most affordable Chrome Hearts jewelry offering ever made, though not CH's first rubber jewelry: Chrome Hearts' produced silicone baubles for its 20th anniversary back in 2008.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Just goes to show the power of the brand.

You have 16 year olds devising bootleg Chrome Hearts bar mitzvahs and idolizing the influencers who flex CH's wallet-busting Levi's — it only makes sense to introduce the occasional semi-affordable novelty.

Instagram commenters are typically melodramatic, bemoaning the rubber trinkets as "the end" of Chrome Hearts. That's nonsense, of course, as the company has always produced novelty items as it continues to iterate fun ideas — was anyone complaining about the customized Nike Dunks?

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Indeed, so often does Chrome Hearts introduce funky stuff that the only time it's worth making a big deal about anything is when something truly wild happens to or with the brand, like when Martha Stewart flexed CH earlier this year and founder Richard Stark rejoined longtime friend COMME des GARÇONS for another round of "Chrome des GARÇONS" in 2021.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

For now, the Silichrome collection is just another pleasantly offbeat footnote in Chrome Hearts' storied legacy.

And, if anyone truly thinks that a line of cheap collectibles is going to sully Chrome Hearts' good name, fear not: Chrome Hearts just released a line of seasonal Baccarat goodies for the holidays. $2,500 ash trays, anyone?