Clarks Wallabees, but for the Poké-Heads

The Clarks Wallabee has long been my favorite silhouette. A style virtually untouched since its initial release back in 1967, the shoe's simplicity and versatility is something that's always resonated with me on both a personal and sartorial level.

As comfortable with a pair of jeans as they are with a pair of shorts, there’s no place a Wallabee shouldn’t be seen. Both formal and casual in equal measure, the humble silhouette is the epitome of versatility – a trait that everyone is after nowadays.

Such is its versatility, the Wallabee has been at the center of a myriad of collaborations in its time and this season is no exception, as Pokémon enters the fold.

Available online globally now, the Clarks x Pokémon collaboration comprises two takes on the Wallabee Boot – a yellow take for kids, and a black iteration for adults – both of which have been infused with the franchise’s poster boy: Pikachu.

Suede uppers arrive embossed with the outline of the aforementioned Pokémon, alongside contrasting hanging fobs, and an embroidered Poké Ball at the rear.

“We wanted to use the credibility and popularity of Pokémon to connect quickly with consumers and establish Clarks Kids as a relevant footwear brand globally,” explained Clarks’ Rosie McKissock, on why the collaboration came about.

“Gaming has been a growing hobby for our key focus age groups for some time, but over the course of the pandemic, it became more than just a hobby, but a way for kids to express themselves and interact. So, it made total sense for Clarks to seek out a partner that reflected the priorities and passions of our consumers.”

While the Clarks x Pokémon collaboration might not be to everyone’s taste, it does act as another prime example of the Wallabee’s unrivalled, and unheard of, versatility.