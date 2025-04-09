Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Clarks' Mega-Minimalist Wallabee Slip Is More Than a Mule

Written by Tayler Adigun in Sneakers
Premier
Clarks Wallabee was already the undisputed champ of minimalist footwear, and now it's taking things to a beautiful new low with its Clarks Wallabee Slip.

As the name suggests, the Slip is a slip-on version of Clarks' signature Wallabee shoe. Same soft suede upper and hand-stitched seams, just in a laceless slip-on package. The easy-wearing Wallabee Slip turns an already relaxed shoe into a summer-ready slip-on. Suns out, heels out, or however the saying goes.

In addition to premium suede, the Wallabee Slip is fitted with an impact-absorbing Vibram sole, fortifying Clarks' comfort-forward quintessence. Available on Clarks' website for $180, the Wallabee slip-on is a bit steeper in price than its heeled predecessor, perhaps because of that techy Vibram outsole.

In any case, it truly gives new meaning to the phrase less is more. Still, compared to similarly muted slip-ons like ERL's Camino mule, which goes for $400 or Merrell's collaborative YMC mule, which retails for $190, Clarks' Wallabee Slip is not too far off base price wise.

In 2023, Clarks and South Korean streetwear brand Vandy The Pink released a studded iteration of Clarks' Wallabee in slip-on form, but that version came with laces and some serious bling. Conversely, Clarks' new Wallabee Slip is the most toned-down version of Clarks' iconic moccasin-style shoe. But this isn’t a bad thing. It's actually the lack of frills and fuss that make the Wallabee Slip hit just the right, neutral spot.

On the heels (pun intended) of texturally marvelous collabs with fashion phenoms like Martine Rose and musical talents like Oasis front-man Liam Gallagher, Clarks Wallabee is a calming change of pace.

Tayler Adigun
Freelance News ContributorTayler is a wedge sneaker truther (Isabel Marant for life) and is working on improving her vintage purse shopping game.
