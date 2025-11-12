Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
An adidas Superstar Stomper Too Sturdy To Be a Sneaker

Written by Donovan Barnett in Sneakers
adidas
CLOT and adidas have found their groove remixing classics. Since reigniting their partnership in 2023, the duo has turned archival sneakers into experiments in craft and culture. The next one to get the CLOT treatment is adidas’ Pro Model, the Superstar’s high-top sibling.

The CLOT x adidas Pro Model boot swaps the original’s flat sole for a chunky sawtooth tread and dresses its high-top frame in smooth leather with gold eyelets and rope laces.

It’s polished but ready for inclement weather, a piece of varsity-coded luxury with real grip.

CLOT, the Hong Kong label founded by Edison Chen, has made a name by reshaping familiar icons with unexpected materials and moods.

After turning the Stan Smith into an espadrille and stringing beads across the Gazelle, Chen now trades resort energy for something collegiate.

Available November 15 for $220 on adidas’ website, the collab drops alongside apparel inspired by Ivy League sportswear: heavyweight letterman jackets with chenille crests, tailored corduroy suits, and soft mohair knits that could pass for a uniform if the uniform had style.

But the boots are the real standout, grounding the look with a mix of dress-shoe refinement and Superstar DNA, proof that even a campus classic can graduate in style.

