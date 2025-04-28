CLOT's Got *Another* Beautifully Beaded adidas Sneaker

CLOT and adidas aren't slowing down for 2025. Just days after the release of their silky crepe-soled Gazelles, official images of their next Stan Smith collab has surfaced.

No, it's not another espadrille-style sneaker. Instead, CLOT's latest adidas Stan Smith sticks to the model's traditional look, topped with a few CLOT touches, of course.

Specifically, the collaborative Stans feature this neat beading on the heels. I can already imagine the fringes dancing as you walk (cool, really).

Beading has become a regular treat with this partnership. The embellishments have appeared on some of CLOT's previous Gazelles, including its breezy pairs that look like baskets for the feet.

Regarding the shoe's other CLOT twists, the Stan Smith collab additionally features those Chinese characters on the toe, a detail also seen on the brand's other adidas sneakers.

Elsewhere, the collaborative model is honestly the classic, flat-soled Stan Smith, complete with the buttery leather, perforated Three Stripes on the side, and signature branding on the tongue (it's there, it's just the same color as the shoe so it's blending in).

It's even got the normal round toes (no square ones like CLOT's other pair of Stans).

It's one of CLOT's simpler adidas sneakers, which isn't a bad thing. The adidas Stan Smith is a no-fuss, good-looking classic, and the collab brings just enough CLOT-ness to the mix to satisfy the brand's diehard fanbase. In turn, it's a perfect balance of both labels.

CLOT and adidas haven't yet officially unveiled their new beaded Stan Smith sneaker. However, some whispers say that the embellished pairs will launch at adidas before the year is out (potentially late summer or early fall).

Either way, with espadrille and beaded Stans on the lineup, the CLOT x adidas collab looks to only get hotter from here.