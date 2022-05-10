Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Coach's Pillow Tabby Returns With a Furry Vengeance

Written by Morgan Smith in Culture
Coach
Coach's wildly popular Pillow Tabby returns for the Fall/Winter 2022 season. Instead of its usual leather look, the now-cult favorite handbag is pushing P (plush fur, that is).

Based on looks alone, you can tell Coach's FW22 Pillow Tabby isn't like its previous Nappa leather counterpart. No, no, this upcoming bag's got a new fur coat, babe — furry enough to make you recite Agnes' famous Despicable Me line, "It's so fluffy, I'm gonna die."

Now, Coach doesn't entirely ditch the bag's signature leather. It leaves a hint of the material on its "C" closure and hangtag.

Outside of its new look, the shearling Coach Pillow Tabby is still just that — a Pillow Tabby handbag. You can still count on the famed blown-up Tabby design and detachable handles and straps to follow the latest fuzzy edition.

With the popularity surrounding Coach's Pillow Tabby bags, I'm sure the FW22 shearling version of the bag won't last long on shelves. Since the Pillow Tabby's introduction in 2021, the fashion girlies seriously can't get enough of securing the bag, figuratively and literally.

Besides, the Pillow Tabby is just one of many aspects of the impressive Coach's revamp. The brand arguably went from "remember Coach" to "thanks, it's from Coach," inking prominent partnerships with brands like BAPE and Jean Michel Basquiat and securing high-profile figures like Michael B. Jordan and Megan Thee Stallion as brand ambassadors.

Even Coach's dino mascot Rexy got a makeover via the label's Signature bag collection, thanks to China-based artists Sui Jianguo, Zhu Jinyi Guang Yu, and YETI OUT.

Basically, Coach is back, people. With the shearling version of Coach's coveted Pillow Tabby arriving this fall – which is sure to get boosted by its Hot Girl ambassador — I don't think the brand is going anywhere anytime soon.

Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
  • Highsnobiety Presents Vibe Check
