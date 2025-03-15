Nike's Fine (& Now Furry) Skate Shoe Unleashes the Beast

Nike's Janoski skate shoes were already great. Nike made them better. The Nike SB Zoom Janoski OG+ — whew, try saying that fast — is basically this updated version of the classic skate model. It still looks a lot like Stefan Janoski's lowkey-styled signature shoe, but it's now got this refreshed upper promising a more secure fit, comfort, and extra style.

The Nike SB Zoom Janoski OG+ recently showed off its plush side, debuting in a luscious velvet look last year. Now, the revamped skate sneaker has gone hairy.

The newest Zoom Janoski OG+ sneaker arrives with shiny, blacked-out pony hair for its uppers, taking the skate model's legacy to feral levels. But that's not all the luxe feels it has to offer.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

The Janoski sneaker includes other elegant details, like creamy leather tabs and glossed-up soles. However, as delicate as it may look, the Janoski is still shred-ready.

The model preserves its usual herringbone-patterned sole for good traction plus the overall broken-in feel from its vulcanized construction.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Surprisingly, Nike SB's furry Zoom Janoski OG+ sneakers are expected to land during the summer. It may be a little hot for hairy sneakers, but you can also stash them away until that first brisk breeze of fall. Or wear them during the sweltering season. Your drip, your choice!

Regardless, Nike SB is up to good things right now. In addition to serving up another skate-fied Jordan 4, the brand is also rolling out solid clothes and super stylish skate shoes that also look hooping-worthy.

The skateboarding line is now blessing the streets with a skate legend gone wild (a hairy good thing, really).