No One Noticed COMME DES GARÇONS Mutating a Sportswear Giant

COMME DES GARÇONS transformed one of Mizuno's techiest sneakers into a semi-fashionable monster. And no one noticed.

Ok, so not exactly no one. But it's actually by design that a shoe as wonderfully weird as COMME DES GARÇONS HOMME PLUS' Mizuno Wave Rebellion Pro 3 would slip under the broader radar. Or, at least, it's not not an accident.

HOMME PLUS' Wave Rebellion Pro 3 hardly alters the Mizuno shoe's design codes, including its super-stacked midsole and sliced wedge heel, simply repainting the high-tech running shoe in monochrome to better invite it into the COMME DES GARÇONS universe.

If any other luxury-inclined fashion label remixed a marathon-level running shoe, it'd be a big deal. For COMME DES GARÇONS HOMME PLUS, it's merely Tuesday.

The collaborative Mizuno sneaker escaped broader notice, quietly releasing only at Dover Street Market and a small New York boutique, despite it being kind of a big deal. Beyond the literal hugeness, it's also HOMME PLUS' first time teaming with Mizuno, a sportswear giant rarely tapped for more than functional running shoes or baseball gear (note that youth-leaning womenswear label COMME DES GARÇONS Girl oversaw its own Mizuno collab in 2024, the first COMME DES GARÇONS Mizuno matchup)

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

That COMME DES GARÇONS HOMME PLUS' Mizuno Wave Rebellion Pro 3 isn't a bigger deal isn't a failing, however. It's practically the point.

COMME DES GARÇONS does more sneaker collabs than likely anyone else in fashion. Where oversaturation is generally quite tacky, COMME DES GARÇONS makes footwear abundance quite cool, partially because it treats them as ordinary seasonal fare and partially due to the versatility of its many sub-labels.

From historic Nike collabs like the platform COMME DES GARÇONS Nike Cortez and COMME DES GARÇONS SHIRT's ASICS Gel Nunobiki to modern oddities like COMME DES GARÇONS BLACK's Air Force 1 and HOMME's Nike Rejuven8, CDG does a lot of sneaker collabs. Scratch that — it does a lot of wild sneaker collabs. These things are often quite bizarre and just as often quite excellent. Sometimes they go mainstream, more than often they do not.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

HOMME PLUS' crazy Mizuno shoes are just part of this fantastically odd picture. Their lack of buzz is a feature, not a bug.

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase. Want to shop the products our editors actually love? Visit the HS Style Guide for recs on all things fashion, footwear, and beauty.